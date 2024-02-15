The implementation of the student loan scheme is likely to be launched within the next three weeks.

This was indicated by the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, Femi Gbajabiamila who expressed the administration’s commitment to ensuring its successful implementation.

He made these remarks during his reception of a delegation from the National Association of Nigerian Students, led by its President, Lucky Emonefe, at the State House, Abuja.

Gbajabiamila urged Nigerian students to voice their support for the Student Loan Funds policy, emphasizing that it aims to ensure access to quality education for all Nigerian students, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

What he said:

He emphasized the president’s determination to see it through, urging Nigerian students to rally behind the initiative to ensure that no deserving, financially challenged student is overlooked in accessing the loan.

According to him,

“Mr. President is absolutely determined that we see it through successfully.

“We are hoping it will be launched in the next two to three weeks, we are trying to dot the I(s) and the T(s) before it is launched to ensure we have policies that cannot be implemented .

“ Now we are going to need you in the success of this policy because generally, it is a well-received policy .

“It is to make sure people are not deprived of their education just because of circumstances of their birth that itself is unconstitutional.

“So when voices speak up against it we expect you to rise for support, this is something that you all support, embrace and work towards its success.”

The Chief of Staff reassured the students that the government is prepared to prevent any imminent industrial action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), affirming that ongoing efforts are being made to address the union’s concerns.

He also mentioned that President Tinubu has issued multiple directives aimed at ending strikes by academic unions in universities and higher institutions.

“Luckily, we are……determined that the days of strike are over and left behind. We are hoping to be able to avert the strikes,” he added.