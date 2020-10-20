Business
I won’t approve 2021 budget without provisions for #EndSARS victims, ASUU – Gbajabiamila
Gbajabiamila said that he will not sign off on the budget unless it guarantees compensation of the families of victims of police brutality.
The Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has vowed that he will not sign off the 2021 Appropriation Bill presently before the National Assembly if adequate provisions are not made for the compensation of the families of the victims of police brutality and meeting the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
Gbajabiamila insisted that the implementation of the agreement between ASUU and the Federal Government must also be captured in the budget. Both the Speaker of the House and President of the Senate are expected to sign bills passed by the National Assembly before they are transmitted to the President for assent.
In his opening remarks at the plenary on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila said,
“I will not sign off on a 2021 budget that does not have adequate provisions to compensate those who have suffered violence from police in the last decade. I will not sign off on a budget that does not meet the reasonable demands of ASUU to which government has already acceded.”
The speaker said that he hopes to visit the families of those who have been victims of police brutality, alongside some of his colleagues in the house of representatives. He described the youths protesting across the country as midwives of national rebirth, saying their agitation has brought about a historical moment in the country.
“You (protesting youths) have moved a nation to action, and now you must join in doing the hard work of making real the vision of a more just, more prosperous, and more resilient nation.
“We see your true cause. Please do not allow your righteous cause to be hijacked by those with base motives, who see in this moment an opportunity to pursue vendettas, to spread division, exploit the many existing fissures that exist in our society, and bring our nation to its knees.
“You have raised your voices and marched to demand a better Nigeria. From Abuja to Washington, to Calgary and London, your voices have been heard. Do not allow anybody to convince you that to withdraw from the streets now is to concede defeat. This is the time to move your agitation from the chaos of the streets to the painstaking deliberations and strategic partnerships that birth policy and produce legislation.
“It is time to mobilize your voices in support of specific policy interventions that will deliver on our shared objectives of national renewal and a country that reflects the best of us. I thank you, your country thanks you, and history will be kind to you,” he said.
He said the #EndSARS protests have gotten more serious with pockets of violence in parts of the country as it seems to have been hijacked by those who have a different agenda.
Gbajabiamila noted that the Federal Government, through the National Human Rights Commission, had set up a panel of inquiry to take complaints from victims of police brutality.
He promised some measures to address the problem of police brutality in the country which includes drafting new legislation that enables a system to hold erring police officers to account for their conduct in the performance of their duties.
According to Gbajabiamila, the draft legislation which will be enacted in collaboration with the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), will be ready for consideration within 30 days.
#EndSARS: Police to launch nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit
The Police has deployed anti-riot unit to maintain law and order after hoodlums attacked several hot spots.
The Inspector-General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered the immediate nationwide deployment of anti-riot police unit, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), over the attacks of police facilities by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Nigerian police on Tuesday afternoon. The IGP also ordered the unit to protect lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country.
ATTACKS ON POLICE FACILITIES, OTHERS – IGP ORDERS DEPLOYMENT OF ANTI-RIOT POLICE OFFICERS
· Charges Officers To Protect Lives And Defend Critical Infrastructure
— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 20, 2020
Recall that Nairametrics reported that a police station in the Orile-Iganmu, Lagos was set on fire today by suspected thugs in Lagos as the #EndSARS protests continue.
Eyewitnesses say the hoodlums set the station on fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning. It is not clear if and how officers made it out of the fire.
The statement by the Police said;
” The IGP has also ordered massive deployment of Police operatives to strengthen security around Correctional facilities nationwide.
” The orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some States of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
” The IGP notes that twelve (12) suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks and arson on Police Stations in Benin, Edo State. Five (5) AK47 rifles earlier stolen from vandalized Police Stations have also been recovered.”
The IGP urged parents to prevail on their wards to steer clear of acts of violence and criminality as the Force will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.
#EndSARS: We will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest – Makinde
Governor Makinde has assured #EndSARS protesters of their safety as he deploys members of the State’s Operation Burst to contain order.
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, says that the state government’s Operation Burst will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest, as nobody should be brutalized for protesting.
The Governor announced this in a statement on Tuesday afternoon, a few hours after the Lagos State Government announced a curfew over violence caused by hoodlums clashing with protesters and the police.
We are deploying members of Operation Burst to various hotspots in Ibadan to arrest the situation and restore normalcy. The members of the team will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest.
Full video https://t.co/Gu4gWtgBog pic.twitter.com/GUQdcl38x7
— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) October 20, 2020
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported last week, that Makinde questioned why State Governors are called Chief Security Officers and don’t have the necessary powers to control police force due to rising cases of police brutality on protesters.
In today’s statement, the Governor said, “Peaceful protests are an important part of our democratic processes and no one should be aroused or brutalized for protesting. For this reason, we deployed members of Operation Burst to protect protesters and we are happy to report that there have been no cases of disruptions of protest grounds in Oyo State since they started work.”
The Governor added that some thugs are also forcing people to close their shops. He disclosed that the state government knows these are criminal elements and insists the state will protect its citizens by deploying more members of Operation Burst to various hotspots in Ibadan to restore order.
Makinde said the team will continue to protect genuine protesters and remain committed to meeting the demands of the protesters, while also announcing the release of arrested #EndSARS protesters, and informing residents of the setting up of a platform for reporting past and present cases of police brutality.
#EndSARS: Nigerian ex-presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba sues Twitter and its founder, Jack Dorsey for $1 billion
Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has been sued by a former Nigerian Presidential aspirant over his role in the #EndSARS protest.
A former Nigerian Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has instituted a $1 billion lawsuit against Twitter and its founder, Jack Dorsey, at the Federal High Court Abuja, over his role in the #EndSARS protests which has led to violence across the country, resulting in the destruction of properties and loss of lives.
Jack had been accused of actively supporting the funding of the #EndSARS protests across the nation, as disclosed by Adamu Garba through a series of tweet posts on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
The motion on notice was brought pursuant to order II Rules 1, 2, 3 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009 and Sections 34(1), 35(1) and 41(1), and 43 of the 1999 Constitution.
Others joined in the suit include the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigeria Communications Commission.
Garba is seeking an “order directing the 8th (Dorsey) and 9th (Twitter) respondents to jointly pay him the sum of $1bn as damages.”
Garba in his tweet post said, “Here’s your motion of notice, a fine of $1 billion in favor of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as compensation for lost lives, properties and convenience, as a result of your active support for funding of #EndSARS protests after the issues is been attended to by the Government.
“Under a clear mark of gross abuse of privilege, you used your platform to instigate a protest that has now turned into the breakdown of law and order in Nigeria. You should publish a public apology to the Nigerian government and people for violating our sovereignty to peace and security.
“You have violated the international principles of nationhood and democracy by meddling into our local affairs, knowing fully well that these are capable of toppling the democratically elected government of the day and slowing us down from progress on our hard-earned democracy journey. I trust that the Federal High Court of Nigeria will serve you the motion accordingly.”
Backstory
It can be recalled that the former Presidential candidate had some time last week expressed his displeasure at Dorsey for showing support to the #EndSARS protesters even after the Federal Government had disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
In his tweet post, he said, “Dear @jack. It’ll do you a lot more good if you stay away from Nigerian Politics. You should know that the so-called #EndSARS protest has transformed into political agitation, capable of breaking law & order in our country. You should not be a moral and financial sponsor to this.
“This is Nigeria, most of the demands initially presented were attended to by the responsible authorities. SARS no longer exists in this country. Your support for a disbanded entity was a needless interference. We cannot allow killings again in Nigeria in the name of protests.
“I understand that this may play well to your business, you have more content, more people, and more activity on your platform; but to us, it is about life, peace, and security of our dear country, we cannot allow you to be part of the people sponsoring disorder. We need peace and prosperity.
“I can see you are even sharing a link for people to donate money for this protest, an event capable of escalation beyond our already overstretched security management. If this protest continues to evolve into disorder (hopefully not) as a Nigerian citizen, we’ll meet in court.”
Dear @jack,
Here’s your motion of notice, a fine of $1Bn dollars in favour of Federal Republic of Nigeria, as a compensation for lost of lives, properties & convenience as a result your active support for funding of #EndSARS after the issues is been attended to by the Government pic.twitter.com/aunph9OIY8
— Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) October 20, 2020