#EndSARS: The deliberate shooting of unarmed protestors was an outrage – Archbishop of Canterbury
The Archbishop of Canterbury has once again condemned the deliberate shooting of unarmed protesters in Lekki, calling it an outrage.
The Archbishop of Canterbury and Head of the Anglican Church, Justin Welby, has said that the deliberate shooting of unarmed protesters in Lagos was an act of outrage, and he urged for a path to peace, justice and reconciliation.
The Archbishop disclosed this in a social media statement on Monday evening. He had earlier called on Nigerian leaders to “come together and agree a common vision that puts aside difference, steers the ship of state away from the rocks of conflict and sets a course that is for the good of all.”
The deliberate shooting of unarmed protestors in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria last week was an outrage. I say this as a human being, as a Christian, and as the leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion – which counts some 18 million Nigerians as part of our global family.
— Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) October 26, 2020
What you should know
The Archbishop last week condemned the shooting of unarmed protesters in Lekki and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that lives were protected.
“I condemn in the strongest terms the reported deliberate shooting of unarmed protesters in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.
“I have urged President Muhammadu Buhari directly to ensure that lives are protected – and I say that again now,” he said last week.
In yesterday’s statement, Mr. Welby said: “The deliberate shooting of unarmed protestors in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria last week was an outrage. I say this as a human being, as a Christian, and as the leader of the worldwide Anglican Communion – which counts some 18 million Nigerians as part of our global family.”
He warned of the violent past of Britain’s colonial history and urged that Nigeria learned from the UK’s past mistakes.
“But I also say this as a British citizen, knowing that in our recent colonial past the UK has committed appalling acts of violence.
“And while I absolutely have no place to lecture or rebuke Nigeria, a country that is very dear to my heart, I can say this: learn from our mistakes. Do not go further down the path of violence and injustice. Turn around and find the path of peace, justice and reconciliation,” he said.
He said that Nigerian leaders could become heroes if they sacrifice ambition and work to unite Nigeria in a time of trouble.
“No nation can be built without heroism. This is a time for all those who play a role in the political and civil leadership of Nigeria to be heroes for the common good. This is a time to sacrifice ambition, to set aside party, to unite to serve in order that Nigerians from richest to poorest may flourish,” the Archbishop concluded.
#EndSARS: Anyone found culpable in Lekki Toll Plaza shooting would be held accountable – Sanwo-Olu
Sanwo-Olu has continued to ensure Nigerians that those found culpable in the unfortunate Lekki shootings will not escape the law.
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the Lagos State Government would ensure that anyone found culpable in last Tuesday’s shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza would be held accountable for their actions.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Lagos State Government, after the Governor’s interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson.
In the Interview with CNN, the Governor said, “We will be committed to a full investigation of what happened and people would be held accountable. They certainly would be held accountable. We would do everything possible to ensure that they are held accountable.
“People have claimed that their friends and family members have been killed. So, this Judicial Panel of Enquiry is meant to bring all of these stories to accountability; where we can make restitutions, where families can prove and indentify officers that were responsible for this.
“I am not the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces; I am Governor of a State. The report would be out and we would channel the report to all the relevant authorities in the state to ensure that everyone that is found culpable is accountable for the act.”
He added that there was no international pressure on Nigerian leaders to investigate the Lekki incident, and he had met the #EndSARS protesters. He also acknowledged that the protests were legitimate.
“There are no international pressures whatsoever. These are genuine protesters that we all believe and we all have knowledge about. I was the first governor among governors, with due respect to all my other colleagues, who came out to meet with them, who started from the front. I carried the EndSARS flags with them. I met with them twice and we all had the rally together and worked together,” he said.
Sanwo-Olu also said that the investigations would be a catalyst for positive change of Governance, and he saw it as a wake-up call for those in power.
“I genuinely believe there would be change for two reasons. One, what has happened, especially in Lagos is extremely unimaginable. Number two is that it was a clarion call for all of us in government, especially understanding and realising what the youths truly want us to be doing. So, it hit all of us like a thunderbolt and it was just a wake-up call,” he said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that several social media accounts had revealed that peaceful protesters were allegedly being shot at by the military at the Lekki toll holdout. The Nigerian Army, however, denied deploying soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters who assembled at the Lekki Toll Plaza.
The Lagos State Government ordered an investigation into the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting that was allegedly done by some men of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday evening. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had also stated that Lagos State would not burn on his watch, as he tried to calm things down after hoodlums wreaked havoc post-Lekki shootings, and announced that the Judicial panel set up by the state would include the incident at Lekki toll gate.
Bottomline
The Lekki incident has gotten the world’s attention, with the Governor and other members of government admitting that there were casualties as a result of the incident. The onus is on the Federal Government to ensure the recommendations of the state judicial panels are properly executed after they submit their reports.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 26th of October 2020, 119 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 62,111 confirmed cases.
On the 26th of October 2020, 119 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 4,719 samples across the country.
To date, 62,111 cases have been confirmed, 57,571 cases have been discharged and 1,132 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 612,154 tests have been carried out as of October 26th, 2020 compared to 607,435 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 26th October 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 62,111
- Total Number Discharged – 57,571
- Total Deaths – 1,1132
- Total Tests Carried out – 612,154
According to the NCDC, the 119 new cases were reported from 6 states- Lagos (77), FCT (26), Plateau (9), Edo (4), Oyo (2), Nasarawa (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 20,884, followed by Abuja (5,993), Plateau (3,603), Oyo (3,425), Rivers (2,773), Edo (2,652), Kaduna (2,617), Ogun (2,010), Delta (1,812), Kano (1,742), Ondo (1,666), Enugu (1,314), Kwara (1,067), Ebonyi (1,049), Katsina (952), Osun (923), Abia (898), Gombe (883). Borno (745), and Bauchi (710).
Imo State has recorded 614 cases, Benue (486), Nasarawa (479), Bayelsa (403), Ekiti (332), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (295), Anambra (277), Niger (274), Adamawa (257), Sokoto (165), Taraba (140), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
#EndSARS: LCCI asks FG to assist Lagos in rebuilding process
Federal and Lagos state governments have been urged to collaborate to provide support to all the victims of the unfortunate outcomes of the protest.
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has asked the Federal Government to assist the Lagos State Government to rebuild the state’s assets destroyed by hoodlums, who hijacked the #EndSARS protest to vandalize and loot government and private properties.
This was disclosed by the chamber via a statement issued on Monday and signed by Toki Mabogunje, President of the LCCI.
The extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained, though the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the state needs N1 trillion to rebuild destroyed properties.
According to Mabogunje, the Federal Government’s support has become necessary in view of the current challenging economic conditions that Lagos State is already grappling with.
She said, “The Federal and Lagos state governments should collaborate to provide support (in the form of grants) to all the victims of the unfortunate outcomes of the protest and the subsequent attacks and destruction of properties and assets.
“Families of all those who lost their loved ones be adequately compensated, urging banks, to which some of the victims were indebted, to demonstrate an uncommon compassion towards them in respect of their indebtedness.”
For the corporate and individual citizens, she explained that this is the time to demonstrate a culture of compassion in being ‘our brother’s keeper’ by supporting victims of the unfortunate incident.
“We note the setting up of the Judicial Panels of Inquiry in various states to investigate the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incidence with a view to avoiding a repeat of such occurrences in the future,” Mabogunje added.
What you should know
Earlier on Monday, Nairametrics had reported that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed that Lagos State will need about N1 trillion for the reconstruction and repair of the properties and infrastructure that was vandalized by hoodlums.
Gbajabiamila disclosed this while responding to questions from State House Correspondents, after the assessment visitation of some of the properties that were destroyed during the protest.