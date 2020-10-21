EndSARS: Archbishop of Canterbury condemns Lekki shootings

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby says he condemns the shooting of unarmed protesters in Lekki and urges President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that lives are protected.

The Archbishop, who is the Chief of the Anglican Church globally disclosed this on Wednesday morning, as the International Community reacted to videos of protesters getting shot at the Lekki tollgate.

I condemn in the strongest terms the reported deliberate shooting of unarmed protesters in #Lagos and other parts of #Nigeria. I have urged President @MBuhari directly to ensure that lives are protected – and I say that again now. I mourn for Nigeria. May God save Nigeria. — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) October 21, 2020

READ:

Recall Nairametrics reported that several social media accounts revealed peaceful protesters were being shot at by the military at the Lekki toll gate holdout for the #EndSars protest.

The Nigerian Army, however, denied deploying soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters who assembled at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

READ:

The Archbishop earlier said in his statement, “I condemn in the strongest terms the reported deliberate shooting of unarmed protesters in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

“I have urged President Muhammadu Buhari directly to ensure that lives are protected – and I say that again now.

“I mourn for Nigeria. May God save Nigeria.