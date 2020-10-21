ENDSARS
UK High Commission shuts down visa centres in Nigeria due to #EndSARS protests
The UK High Commission in Nigeria has announced the shutdown of its VISA application centers in Nigeria.
The United Kingdom High Commission in Nigeria on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, announced the shutdown of its VISA application centers in Nigeria for the next 48 hours, with effect from today (Wednesday), due to the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the country.
This comes barely a day after the US shut down its Lagos consulate, following the outbreak of violence from the #EndSARS protests in major parts of the country including Lagos State and the FCT.
READ: Nigeria’s external reserves up by 7% in 21 days, currency speculators to lose over N10 billion
The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the UK High Commission in Nigeria on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
The High Commission in a brief statement, also asked applicants with appointments for Wednesday and Thursday, to reschedule their appointments from Monday, October 26th.
READ: #EndSARS: Beyonce, Rihanna, other world celebs react to shootings of protesters in Lagos
“Due to the ongoing protest in Nigeria and for the safety of both staff and applicants, our Nigeria centres will be closed for 48 hours at a minimum. For applicants with booked appointments within this period, please you will need to reschedule your appointment for next week, from 26th October 2020.
“We will continue to post regular updates on this page, so please keep checking back for the latest information on reopening. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”
(READ MORE:#EndSARS: Nigerian Army set to commence Exercise Crocodile Smile VI)
Update on UK Visa Application Centres:
Our TLS contact Visa Application Centres in Nigeria are currently closed.
For further updates on the closures please visit:
Abuja: https://t.co/7qzDLW3O2H
Ikeja: https://t.co/DX9Mlej4Mn
Victoria Island: https://t.co/B17AtE4kqv
— UK in Nigeria🇬🇧 (@UKinNigeria) October 21, 2020
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Channels TV, LTV allegedly attacked
Channels Television and Lagos State Television (LTV) have been reportedly shut down.
Channels Television and Lagos State Television (LTV) were reportedly attacked and shut down by unknown persons.
According to a staff of Channels TV, who prefered to remain unnamed, the Management moved them to a safe location within the premises, when hoodlums kept banging the gate in a frantic attempt to gain access to the premises.
READ: BREAKING: TVC reportedly on fire
As of the time of this report, the attempt has been unsuccessful and the station has since returned to air.
In the case of LTV, operations were shut down after hoodlums attacked the station on Wednesday.
Members of staff of LTV said they have been asked to vacate the premises of the station, located at Alausa Lagos.
READ: As Hotels resume operations, how prepared are they?
At present, the station has gone off the air.
An Editor in the station, who pleaded to be kept anonymous, disclosed that the station was attacked by hoodlums around 9 am today.
Details later …
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Access Bank debunks aiding military onslaught against Lekki protesters
Access Bank has dismissed rumours on social media suggesting it aided military onslaught against protesters.
Access Bank Nigeria Plc has vehemently debunked rumour making the rounds that it aided the military onslaught against peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki, by allowing military snippers access its head office tower for operations.
Backstory: Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported on how soldiers allegedly fired gunshots to disperse #EndSARS protesters in Lekki yesterday.
In view of this development, there have been public outcries and ensuing allegations, one of which is that Access Bank Nigeria Plc aided the military onslaught.
What they are saying
In response to the allegations, the bank first reacted to the development by expressing condolence. A verified tweet by the bank read thus: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate loss of innocent lives yesterday at the Lekki Toll. We pray that the souls of the innocent rest in peace”.
(READ MORE: Soldiers fire gunshots to disperse #EndSARS protesters.)
In addition, the bank stated: “We wish to address the statement by Arise TV alleging that Military Snipers were allowed access to our Head Office Tower for operations at the Lekki Toll Gate area. This is absolutely untrue. The video shared on Arise TV featured an employee of the bank conducting routine maintenance at the Tower location. It is unfortunate that this was reported as a sniper without any proof. As a corporate citizen with the purpose of impacting lives positively, we will never endanger the lives of Nigerians.”
We wish to address the statement by Arise TV alleging that Military Snipers were allowed access to our Head Office Tower for operations at the Lekki Toll Gate area. This is absolutely untrue.
2/3.
— Access Bank Plc (@myaccessbank) October 21, 2020
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Archbishop of Canterbury condemns Lekki shootings
The Archbishop of Canterbury has joined his voice to the condemnation of the shooting of protesters in Lagos.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby says he condemns the shooting of unarmed protesters in Lekki and urges President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that lives are protected.
The Archbishop, who is the Chief of the Anglican Church globally disclosed this on Wednesday morning, as the International Community reacted to videos of protesters getting shot at the Lekki tollgate.
I condemn in the strongest terms the reported deliberate shooting of unarmed protesters in #Lagos and other parts of #Nigeria.
I have urged President @MBuhari directly to ensure that lives are protected – and I say that again now.
I mourn for Nigeria. May God save Nigeria.
— Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) October 21, 2020
READ: #EndSARS: We will continue to protect genuine protesters and their right to protest – Makinde
Recall Nairametrics reported that several social media accounts revealed peaceful protesters were being shot at by the military at the Lekki toll gate holdout for the #EndSars protest.
The Nigerian Army, however, denied deploying soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters who assembled at the Lekki Toll Plaza.
READ: Updated: Buhari sacks Dokubo as coordinator amnesty program, appoints new administrator
The Archbishop earlier said in his statement, “I condemn in the strongest terms the reported deliberate shooting of unarmed protesters in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.
“I have urged President Muhammadu Buhari directly to ensure that lives are protected – and I say that again now.
“I mourn for Nigeria. May God save Nigeria.