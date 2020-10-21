EndSARS: Access Bank debunks aiding military onslaught against Lekki protesters

Access Bank Nigeria Plc has vehemently debunked rumour making the rounds that it aided the military onslaught against peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki, by allowing military snippers access its head office tower for operations.

Backstory: Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported on how soldiers allegedly fired gunshots to disperse #EndSARS protesters in Lekki yesterday.

In view of this development, there have been public outcries and ensuing allegations, one of which is that Access Bank Nigeria Plc aided the military onslaught.

What they are saying

In response to the allegations, the bank first reacted to the development by expressing condolence. A verified tweet by the bank read thus: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate loss of innocent lives yesterday at the Lekki Toll. We pray that the souls of the innocent rest in peace”.

In addition, the bank stated: “We wish to address the statement by Arise TV alleging that Military Snipers were allowed access to our Head Office Tower for operations at the Lekki Toll Gate area. This is absolutely untrue. The video shared on Arise TV featured an employee of the bank conducting routine maintenance at the Tower location. It is unfortunate that this was reported as a sniper without any proof. As a corporate citizen with the purpose of impacting lives positively, we will never endanger the lives of Nigerians.”