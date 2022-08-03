Rufai Oseni, Arise TV journalist has tendered an apology over an altercation with security officials after he was stopped for flouting traffic law.

He made the apology on Arise News where he acknowledged being in the news for the wrong reasons, adding that lessons have been learnt from the whole experience.

His apology came after he paid N70, 000 fine and his car which was earlier impounded was later released to him.

Back story

The Arise TV journalist was recently in the news for driving on the BRT lane.

In an earlier tweet about the incident, he stated, “A Nigerian police officer pointed a gun at me and forcefully took my keys and drove my car off, because he wanted to enforce a traffic infraction. I think the police need training and retraining.

“I offered to pay for the traffic infraction but the police was hell-bent on forcefully collecting my keys and pointing a gun at me. I saw three other cars drive by the BRT lane and they were not stopped. I am at sea! Why point a gun at me and forcefully collect my key? I am shocked.

“I am terribly hurt. Enforcement can be done via REMITA or other platforms could be tidier. We need to use technology to help the police.

“I am not a lawbreaker I saw cars pass through the Supposed BRT Lane and they were not stopped all of a sudden, I was stopped and told I used the bus lane. If I didn’t see other cars I would not go through, plus I wasn’t conversant with the road. In fact, after I was stopped three cars also passed and nothing was done about them. I will never deliberately break the law. I just want to point that out.”

Following Oseni’s tweet, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command disclosed that the journalist was found guilty of contravening Lagos State Transport Law and was fined in that regard.

“Mr Rufai Oseni was in court earlier today. He was found guilty of contravening Lagos State Transport Law (2018). He was subsequently fined Seventy Thousand Naira Only. He made the payment, after which his vehicle was released to him,” Hundeyin tweeted.

What Rufai is saying

During a presentation on Arise TV, Oseni apologised stating, “As many of you know, in the last two days, I have been in the news for the wrong reasons. This has resulted in needless distraction for my friends, family, members of the public and for all my colleagues here on Arise News Channel.

“I would therefore like to apologize to all parties over what transpired during the incident with the police when I was stopped for driving on a bus lane. I cannot and dare not lay claim to knowing it all,

“Lessons have been learned from this entire episode and this has been a very humbling experience for me.

“I would like to use this opportunity to express my gratitude to all those who have reached out to me in the last two days for their guidance and counseling. Let’s continue to strive to make our country a better place for all of us.”