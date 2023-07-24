Nigeria’s Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged the Nigerian Government to review the recent hike in Federal University fees.

This was disclosed by its President Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, in an interview with NAN on Sunday.

He said that the hike in fees could be counterproductive, for the development of Nigeria’s youth.

Holistic approach

Osodeke urged that the best way out was to adopt a holistic approach, as the policies should be people-centred, he added:

“I think the whole thing now boils down to the parents. These have been part of our agitations. We were fighting on the need to right some wrongs, but rather than get support, we were attacked.

“It may interest you to know that UNILAG is not the only tertiary institution that has hiked fees in recent times.”

“The likes of Bayero University Kano, Benin and Abuja among others, have all done the same. What this will translate to, is for children of the poor to withdraw from school.”

Review

He warmed of the dangers it causes to Nigeria’s education development, and called for a safe landing, saying:

“However, we should be mindful of the inherent danger that may accompany such development, when it comes to vices, especially among youth. It could become a willing pool to recruit from. It is indeed sad.”

“We hope the current administration will review the whole situation and find a safe landing for these our future leaders.

Commission

He added that the FG should set up a commission to investigate the issues and review the increased fees saying:

‘Government could set up a high-powered commission, made up of people of integrity and brain, to review all the issues, as it concerns the country’s education sector. And as I said, it has been done in the past,”.

Also reacting, one of the students of the institution who pleaded anonymity, called on well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the situation.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that The University of Lagos has increased its tuition fees due to increasing inflation and petrol prices after the removal of fuel subsidies.

According to the school’s newsletter, Information Flash, the management of the school revealed the proposed fees for undergraduate students after a meeting with representatives of the non-teaching staff union on July 20, 2023.

According to reports, the former tuition of around N20,000 has been increased to over N100,000, with the exact amount depending on the course of study.

Nairametrics learnt that the new tuition structure varies from N100,750 to N190,250, depending on whether the course requires laboratory or studio work and whether the student is enrolled in the College of Medicine.