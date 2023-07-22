The University of Lagos has increased its tuition fees due to increasing inflation and petrol prices after the removal of fuel subsidies.

This was made known via the schools’s newsletter, Information Flash, where the management of the school revealed the proposed fees for undergraduate students after a meeting with representatives of the non-teaching staff union on July 20, 2023.

According to reports, the former tuition of around N20,000 has been increased to over N100,000, with the exact amount depending on the course of study.

Nairametrics learns that the new tuition structure varies from N100,750 to N190,250, depending on whether the course requires laboratory or studio work and whether the student is enrolled in the College of Medicine.

No exceptions

According to the university, the fees are set nationally and can not be altered for specific student categories. The wards of the university staff, however, have the option of paying in instalments with a condition to pay up to one month before the final exams.

Fee breakdown

A statement issued by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) chapter of the school revealed the fee details from the meeting.

Undergraduate students without lab or studio use will pay N100,750, those with lab use will pay N140,250 and College of Medicine undergraduates will pay N190,250.

Backstory

In June this year, President Bola Tinubu signed the Student Loan Bill into law, allowing Nigerian students to access government loans at interest-free rates.

The bill passed the second reading in the House of Representatives on May 25, 2023.

The legislation also includes penalties for students who breach the provisions of the Student Loan Act, with possible imprisonment for two years or a fine of N500,000 or both.

It’s important to note that the tuition increase has been implemented in response to economic challenges facing the country, and the Student Loan Bill aims to provide financial support to students in need.