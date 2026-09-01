Latest News

JAMB, WAEC fix N4,000 fee for O’Level result verification
September 01, 2026
WIOCC secures $300 million from AFC, Vision Invest to expand Africa’s digital infrastructure
Why Flood Preparedness Must Become a Habit
Only 31% of Lagos residents own homes as rents surge—Report
Why the Naira’s Swings Send Nigerians to the Dollar
Elon Musk, Larry Ellison and other billionaires lose $23.5 billion in 24 hours
Power outage hits Lekki, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki as 12 feeders go down — EKEDP
10 most expensive African cities to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in 2026
Pivot Integrated Energy secures N100 billion in oversubscribed maiden Commercial Paper issuance
Lagos homes to get 36GB monthly data as FG begins TV audience measurement
Best performing Nigerian stocks for the month ended August 31
Where to invest in September 2026: Stocks, fixed income and assets to watch
Nigeria’s money supply hits N138.78 trillion in July despite tight CBN policy
How Nigeria achieved its fastest quarterly GDP growth in five years
Nigeria’s private sector growth hits 29-month high at 54.3 – Report
8 NGX stocks set to pay dividends in September, MTN leads
Nigeria saved N15.8 trillion from subsidy removal; where did it go?
MTN, Airtel push telecoms to 10.38% growth, N5.2 trillion GDP
NSIA’s Healthcare journey from vision to measurable impact – transforming healthcare in Nigeria
Moody’s turns positive on Nigeria: What it means for SMEs and investors
NGX closes August with 56.93% YTD gain as buying interest picks up
Nigerian stocks rebound, but September could change the game
Lagos shortlet boom puts operators under pressure as supply keeps rising
Nigeria’s power sector shrinks 10.63%, contracts for second straight quarter