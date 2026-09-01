Where to invest in September 2026: Stocks, fixed income and assets to watch

Nigeria is entering the month with stronger foreign exchange liquidity, external reserves above $53 billion, record formal diaspora inflows of $947 million in July, just $53 million short of the CBN's $1 billion monthly target, and the expected return to the FTSE Russell Frontier Market universe this month.

It is the ninth month of the year, and the investment landscape has shifted again. September begins with a very different set of opportunities and risks from those investors faced earlier this year.

Nigeria is entering the month with stronger foreign exchange liquidity, external reserves above $53 billion, record formal diaspora inflows of $947 million in July, just $53 million short of the CBN’s $1 billion monthly target, and the expected return to the FTSE Russell Frontier Market universe this month.

On the macro front, interest rates remain elevated, with the CBN maintaining its 26.5% Monetary Policy Rate, while Nigeria’s economy is showing stronger growth, expanding 4.43% year-on-year in Q2 2026, up from 3.89% in Q1 and its fastest pace in five years.

However, volatile petroleum-product prices continue to put pressure on transportation, logistics and food costs, keeping inflation risks elevated even as headline inflation moderates.

Headline inflation fell to 15.43% in July from 15.91% in June, suggesting that the annual pace of price increases is slowing. But food inflation rose 5.56% month-on-month in July, up from 3.75% in June, showing that lower headline inflation has not yet translated into cheaper food for households.

The naira, meanwhile, has shown greater stability, trading around N1,340–N1,350/$ in recent weeks. Combined with stronger reserves, FX turnover and diaspora inflows, this provides a more supportive backdrop for Nigerian assets.

All these factors influence where investors should put their money, regardless of the amount available. But there is another critical question: what return are you targeting?

If your target is 15%, there may be little reason to take substantial equity risk when OMO Bills, Treasury Bills and money-market funds can potentially deliver similar returns.

At 20%, a fixed-income core can still do much of the work, while a target of 30% or more requires greater exposure to equities and other growth assets, alongside a higher risk of falling short.

Let us look at the major asset classes, the best options within each, their risk profiles and the catalysts that could drive their performance in September and how they could fit into a N10 million portfolio.

Equities: Selectivity is key

The equities market remains the strongest option for growth and higher returns. Therefore, if your target return is above 30%, greater allocation of the N10 million should go into equities.

As of the close of August, 61 stocks had delivered more than 30% YTD share-price gains, including 18 with triple-digit returns, before considering dividend income.

September brings important catalysts, including Nigeria’s FTSE Russell Frontier Market reclassification on September 21, which could improve foreign institutional participation. Proposed major listings, including Dangote Refinery and potentially OPay, could deepen the market, while the NGX’s N230 trillion market-capitalization target points to its growth ambition.

The best options: highly liquid stocks with strong earnings, dividends, and identifiable catalysts. Banking stocks are particularly interesting given their liquidity and potential benefit from renewed foreign participation, alongside selected industrial, energy, consumer and agricultural stocks. Presco remains a preferred agro play, while Okomu offers quality but at a higher valuation.

For income-oriented investors, listed REITs and infrastructure funds can provide distributions plus capital appreciation. MREIF’s 18.33% annualized distribution yield is particularly notable against OMO yields of about 19%, while CNIF, UH REIT, SFS REIT and UPDC REIT offer different combinations of income and price appreciation.

Fixed income: OMO Bills, NTBs

On a risk-return basis, OMO Bills and Treasury Bills are arguably the strongest starting point for conservative investors, with latest stop rates of 19.32%–19.90% for OMO and 16.30%–17.15% for NTBs, above FGN bonds and Savings Bonds.

More importantly, they are low-risk government securities, with no corporate default risk and relatively short maturities, limiting duration risk unlike corporate bonds.

If your target portfolio return is 18%, putting the entire N10 million in OMO Bills and/or NTBs could achieve the target at minimal risk.

However, the CBN is yet to specify a minimum investment amount for OMO Bills, unlike the N50 million minimum for Treasury Bills at primary auctions. Investors should approach their bank or stockbroker for access. Some brokers/banks may require higher minimums or consolidate smaller investments.

Commercial paper: Companies with ability to pay back

Commercial papers offer an average yield of about 22%, above OMO Bills and NTBs, and are also issued at a discount like Treasury Bills.

However, because they are issued by companies, they carry credit and default risk, so you should demand a meaningful spread over government securities for taking that additional risk.

With 270-day and 364-day CPs available, the best options are high-quality issuers with strong cash flows, manageable debt and credible repayment records, preferably listed companies.

If your target portfolio return is 20%, allocating part of the N10 million to CPs with an implied yield comfortably above 20% could lift portfolio returns, provided the additional credit risk is justified.

Collective Investment Schemes:

Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) are a strong platform for you, if you do not have the time or expertise to invest directly in stocks, bonds and other financial assets.

CIS includes money-market, equity, fixed-income, REIT, and other funds.

Money-market funds delivered an average YTD return of about 16.88% by July. If your target return is 16%, this makes them a reasonable option without taking equity-market risk.

Better performers included DLM Money Market Fund at 20.69%, RT Briscoe Savings & Investment Fund at 20.13% and Alpha10 Money Market Fund at 18.86%.

Aside from return, you should also consider NAV, fund size, number of unitholders, liquidity and manager track record. Coronation, for example, delivered 20.22% while managing about N98.55 billion for nearly 20,000 unitholders.

> 30% target return

If your target is above 30%, equity funds can take part of the N10 million allocation, although the higher potential return comes with considerably greater market risk.

By July, leading funds included Zedcrest Equity Fund at 92.53%, Halo at 73.00%, Zrosk Magna at 68.30%, Futureview at 61.44% and Paramount at 59.03%.

Alternative investments: Does the business justify the money?

For investors targeting returns well above 30%, putting part or all the N10 million into a business can be an alternative, particularly where the investor understands the sector and has an operational advantage.

But the business should be assessed based on the future cash it is expected to generate. Investors can use the yield on a long-term FGN bond, currently around 17%, as a starting point for discounting those future cash flows to today’s value.

This is important because many small-business owners focus on sales and accounting profit without asking whether the future cash the business generates justifies the capital invested today.

The best option: a business with proven demand, strong margins and sustainable cash flows that can generate a return sufficiently above the risk-free benchmark to justify the additional risk and effort.

Overall: Start with the return, not the asset

September does not present a single “best investment.” It presents different investments for different return targets and risk appetites as already explained.

Once the target moves above 30%, however, equities, equity funds, REITs and potentially a business become more relevant because fixed income alone is unlikely to deliver that level of return. The trade-off is greater volatility and a higher probability of losing capital.

The central lesson is simple: do not begin by asking what to buy; begin by asking what you need your money to earn.

Your target return should determine how much risk you need to take, while your risk tolerance, investment horizon and liquidity needs should determine how you spread the N10 million.

In September, the smartest portfolio may not be the one with the highest headline return, but the one that achieves its target without taking more risk than necessary.