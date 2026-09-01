Best performing Nigerian stocks for the month ended August 31

Nigerian equities closed August 2026 on a mixed note, with the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declining 0.44% over the month, even as a strong finish on the final trading day largely driven by banking and consumer goods sector gains helped the market retain much of its exceptional year-to-date gains.

The All-Share Index closed the month at 244,199.39 points, down from 245,283.68 points at the end of July, a decline of 1,084.29 points.

Market capitalisation settled at N157.74 trillion, compared with N158.33 trillion at the end of July, a decline of about N590 billion or 0.37%.

The month’s high was 244,199.39 points, recorded on the final trading day, while the low of 238,682.92 points came mid-month, underscoring how much ground the market clawed back before August closed.

What the data is saying:

Despite the modest headline decline, the strongest monthly performance came from banking, consumer goods and value-oriented stocks, while insurance, industrial goods and growth stocks recorded significant declines.

ASI: 244,199.39 points, down by 1,084.29 points or -0.4% from 245,283.68 points compared with +6.92% gained at the end of July.

Market capitalization: N157.74 trillion, down by N590 billion or -0.37% from N158.33 trillion, compared with N11.11 trillion gained at the end of July.

Year-to-date: 56.93% in August compared with 57.62% at the end of July (-0.69 percentage points decline or 1.20% in August).

Value lost: N590 billion or 0.37% August ended compared with N11.11 trillion gained July ended.

Trading activity also improved on the final day, with the value of transactions rising 29.65% to N38.66 billion on August 31, from N29.82 billion in the previous session. A total of 606.13 million shares were exchanged in 53,364 deals. Market breadth strengthened, with 43 equities advancing against 17 decliners, reflecting broader buying interest across the market.

Top 10 Gainers for the month (price returns only):

Haldane McCall (HMCALL): N2.91 → N4.00, up +37.46%.

Access Holdings: N26.30 → N32.10, up +22.05%.

UPDC: N3.00 → N3.55, up +18.33%.

Linkage Assurance: N1.60 → N1.83, up +14.38%.

Transcorp Hotels: N241.90 → N265.50, up +9.76%.

Nigeria Real Estate Investment Trust (NREIT): N103.00 → N113.00, up +9.71%.

Eterna: N33.00 → N36.00, up +9.09%.

Airtel Africa: N5,801.40 → N6,300.00, up +8.59%.

Seplat Energy: N11,363.90 → N12,320.60, up +8.42%.

First HoldCo: N134.00 → N145.00, up +8.21%.

Among the August gainers, four major heavyweight blue-chip stocks, including Airtel Africa, Seplat Energy, First HoldCo, and Transcorp Hotels, stand out largely in helping the market recover some of the earlier losses recorded in the month.

Top 10 Losers for the month (price returns only):

Zichis Agro Allied: N24.55 → N14.55, down -40.73%.

Thomas Wyatt: N4.38 → N2.75, down -37.21%.

International Energy Insurance: N4.15 → N2.82, down -32.05%.

Critical Minerals Financing Corp.: N3.88 → N2.77, down -28.61%.

Royal Exchange: N1.34 → N0.96, down -28.36%.

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings: N8.36 → N6.01, down -28.11%.

Chellarams: N13.20 → N9.70, down -26.52%.

Unilever Nigeria: N147.95 → N114.00, down -22.95%.

MCNichols: N5.75 → N4.50, down -21.74%.

Veritas Kapital Assurance: N1.43 → N1.15, down -19.58%.

Among the losses that weighed on market performance in August were those recorded by blue chip stocks of Unilever Nigeria (-22.95%, International Breweries (-16.95%), Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (-16.81%), Transcorp (-12.50%), Dangote Sugar (-11.05%), BUA Foods (-10.00%), and TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria (-10.00%).

Sectoral performance:

Banking sectoral index rose +3.82% to close at 2,624.05 points, the strongest-performing major sector for the month.

NGX Banking: 2,624.05 up +3.82% from 2,527.59 points, the month’s strongest-performing major index.

NGX Consumer Goods (CG strategy index): 7,182.52 up +3.47% from 6,941.47 points.

Oil & Gas was broadly flat: 5,255.56, up +0.25% from 5,242.33 points.

Commodity index: 1,759.12, up +0.89% from 1,743.68 points.

NGX Industrial Goods index: 10,311.46, down -2.03% from 10,525.17 points.

Insurance fell -9.26% to 1,089.01 points, the month’s worst-performing sector.

The August performance was characterised less by a broad-based sell-off and more by a sharp rotation across sectors and investment styles.

NGX and expert comments:

In a statement, the Exchange noted that domestic retail and institutional investors remain the dominant force in market activity, accounting for about 90% of transacted value, while foreign portfolio participation remains relatively limited.

“Buying interest strengthened notably on the final trading day, with demand for stocks including Ikeja Hotel, SUNU Assurances and Sovereign Trust Insurance supporting the market’s rebound and pointing to renewed investor appetite heading into September,” NGX stated.

“Trading activity also improved into month-end, with the value of transactions rising 29.65% to N38.66 billion on August 31, from N29.82 billion in the previous session. A total of 606.13 million shares were exchanged in 53,364 deals, while market breadth strengthened to 2.53x, with 43 equities advancing against 17 decliners,” NGX statement revealed.

David Adonri, Vice Chairman of Highcap Securities, said the market could sustain positive momentum into September, with investors likely to remain focused on fundamentally strong and relatively undervalued stocks.

“Nigeria’s return to Frontier Market status should provide an additional boost to investor confidence and international participation. With investors becoming more selective, opportunities will increasingly be driven by strong fundamentals and attractive valuations,” Adonri, a senior dealing member of the NGX, said.

FTSE Russell has confirmed that Nigeria will return to Frontier Market status effective September 21, following an assessment of the country’s market infrastructure and T+1 settlement framework.

The development could improve Nigeria’s visibility among international investors and potentially support fresh portfolio flows into the equities market.

The outlook comes as Nigeria is scheduled for a decisive return to FTSE Russell’s Frontier Market status on September 21, 2026, a development expected to strengthen the country’s visibility among international investors and potentially support greater participation in Nigerian equities.

What you should know:

The market endured an 11-session losing streak during August, with the ASI falling to 238,682.92 points on August 26 before staging a late-month recovery.

However, the market’s strong finish on August 31, when the ASI gained 1.20%, showed that buying interest remained available despite the broader monthly correction.

Value stocks, banking and dividend-oriented counters attracted stronger demand, while growth, insurance and industrial goods stocks came under sustained selling pressure.

Access Holdings and First HoldCo led selective gains across banking sector.

Consumer Goods was far more mixed, with Unilever, International Breweries, BUA Foods and Dangote Sugar all posting sizeable declines even as Vitafoam, Nigerian Breweries, NASCON and Guinness Nigeria advanced.

Oil & Gas told a similarly split story: Seplat Energy and Eterna gained sharply, while Aradel Holdings, Oando, TotalEnergies and Japaul Gold all declined, despite the sector index closing the month essentially flat.

Several heavyweight names, including Dangote Cement, Berger Paints, Beta Glass, Geregu Power, and Transcorp Power closed August unchanged from their July 31 levels.

With the ASI still up 56.93% year-to-date, investors enter September with attention shifting toward valuations, corporate earnings and Nigeria’s return to the Frontier Market universe. The August market therefore ended with a clear message: investors are becoming more selective, favouring value and established earnings while rotating away from expensive growth and weaker sectors.