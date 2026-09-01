Why the Naira’s Swings Send Nigerians to the Dollar

Since the unification of exchange rate windows three years ago, the naira has traded within a defined range instead of following a clear trend. For Nigerian savers and traders, the focus has shifted from managing devaluation risk to adapting strategies for a currency that fluctuates within set boundaries. The relationship between Nigerians and the dollar […]

Since the unification of exchange rate windows three years ago, the naira has traded within a defined range instead of following a clear trend. For Nigerian savers and traders, the focus has shifted from managing devaluation risk to adapting strategies for a currency that fluctuates within set boundaries.

The relationship between Nigerians and the dollar is not a recent development, though the last three years have sharpened it considerably. Anyone who held naira savings through that period has a direct, personal understanding of what currency risk means, learned without the benefit of a textbook.

The events that reset the baseline

The turning point was June 2023, when the Central Bank of Nigeria unified its multiple exchange rate windows under the NAFEM framework and allowed the naira to find a market level. The currency moved from roughly ₦460 to the dollar to above ₦750 in short order, and continued weakening through the rest of that year.

Early 2024 brought the low point, with the parallel market rate reaching approximately ₦1,600 to ₦1,700. That period did more than reprice the currency. It reset expectations, and it taught a generation of savers that naira-denominated cash carries a risk that has nothing to do with the bank holding it.

The recovery through 2025 was genuine, supported by improved oil revenue, stronger remittance flows through formal channels, and tighter monetary policy. That recovery has since stalled rather than reversed. Through 2026, the naira has traded broadly in a range between roughly ₦1,350 and ₦1,430, reaching its strongest level of the year near ₦1,333 in February before easing back. A gap between the official and parallel rates persists, though it is measured in single-digit percentages rather than the multiples that were normal a few years ago.

Two forces continue to pull in opposite directions. Oil receipts, remittances and central bank policy provide support. Domestic inflation and a firm dollar, held there by a Federal Reserve that has kept its benchmark rate at 3.50% to 3.75% with a hawkish tone, apply steady pressure the other way. The structural bias remains toward gradual depreciation rather than either a collapse or a sustained recovery.

What that does to financial behaviour

A currency that moves in a range is a different problem from one in free fall, and it produces a different response.

Free fall produces panic and a rush to any hard asset available. A range produces something more considered, which is a recognition that purchasing power needs to be managed as an ongoing discipline rather than defended in an emergency. That is the shift visible among Nigerian savers and traders now. The interest in dollar exposure is less about escaping the naira and more about not being entirely dependent on it.

This is where the appeal of internationally traded instruments becomes straightforward to explain. Assets priced in dollars, or in the global markets that dollars flow through, respond to a different set of economic conditions than the domestic ones a Nigerian household is already fully exposed to through their salary, their savings and their cost of living. Holding some exposure to those conditions is a diversification decision rather than a bet against the country.

It also explains why so many Nigerians who have never traded before have become interested in doing so, and why that development carries an obvious risk alongside the opportunity.

The gap between motivation and method

The desire to protect purchasing power does not automatically translate into the skills needed to manage currency risk effectively. Without adequate knowledge, currency volatility can become a significant hazard.

Entering leveraged trading without understanding leverage, position sizing, or stop-loss mechanisms exposes investors to rapid, unpredictable losses, replacing gradual currency risk with market volatility. Acting out of urgency often leads to poor trading decisions and capital loss.

The response has to be education, delivered before the first position rather than after the first loss.

FXTM’s position in the Nigerian market

FXTM has operated in Nigeria for years, its services are provided through a regulated Exinity entity, with a structure built around this specific set of circumstances.

Accounts are available in both USD and NGN, which allows traders to choose whether they want their account balance denominated in the local currency or in dollars, and to fund and withdraw without unnecessary conversion steps. The minimum entry point is low, with trading available from as little as $30, which means the decision to start does not require committing savings that a household cannot afford to put at risk.

FXTM Academy provides the education component, delivered online. It covers the fundamentals that determine whether a new trader survives their first year: technical and fundamental analysis, risk management, and the psychology that governs how people behave when a position moves against them.

FXTM’s regulatory arrangements vary by market, combining local licences in some jurisdictions with offshore entities in others. Client funds are held in segregated accounts.

Managing the range

The naira is unlikely to stop moving. Exchange rates respond to oil, to monetary policy at home and abroad, to remittance flows and to sentiment, and none of those inputs is stable.

What has changed is the level of sophistication with which Nigerians are responding to that reality. The evidence points toward a growing group that treats currency exposure as something to be understood and managed with a clear method, which is a more durable response than the alternatives. Whether that approach protects capital depends entirely on the preparation behind it, and there is no version of this in which trading removes risk rather than changing its shape.

Trading leveraged products such as CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Losses may exceed your initial investment. These products may not be suitable for all investors. You should consider whether you understand how leveraged products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

This article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or a personal recommendation.

About FXTM

We built FXTM because webelieved that access to global markets should not be limited to the few . As traders ourselves, we saw how the emerging web could bring opportunity to anyone who was ready to take on a little risk and put in the time to learn. We set out three rules to guide our mission to take opportunity to the world.

Trust. With the right licensing and regulation, those who chose to trade with us would be able to do so with full peace of mind. Client funds are held in segregated accounts, used only for client trading purposes. We promised to be transparent and honest. That meant no stealth fees and no secrets in our trading stats.

Access. Nothing should be out of reach. If Warren Buffett could trade it, you should be able to trade it. And since you can’t profit from what you don’t know, we offer access to a world class, money-can’t-buy education for free.

Value. We agreed to work to keep the cost of trading as low as possible and to offer our services in a spirit of partnership, helping our customers to be profitable traders, not just profitable customers. After all, if you do well, we do well.

We still weigh everything we do against the ‘three mores’. More trust, more access, and more value. That’s what we mean when we say FXTM gives you more.

Not financial advice. Trading is risky.

Exinity Limited (www.fxtm.com) is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of the Republic of Mauritius with an Investment Dealer License with license number C113012295, licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, with FSP No. 50320 and is a licensed Over the Counter Derivative Provider.