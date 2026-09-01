The cost of renting a home varies significantly across African cities, with the average annual rent for a high-end two-bedroom apartment exceeding $40,000 in the continent’s most expensive rental market, according to a report by Fortren & Company. The report compared rental costs across 10 major African cities selected based on their economic significance, expatriate […]

The cost of renting a home varies significantly across African cities, with the average annual rent for a high-end two-bedroom apartment exceeding $40,000 in the continent’s most expensive rental market, according to a report by Fortren & Company.

The report compared rental costs across 10 major African cities selected based on their economic significance, expatriate and mobile professional activity, and the maturity of their rental markets.

The cities were also selected to provide a geographically balanced sample covering West, Central, East, North and Southern Africa, with the analysis focused on high-end and mid-market neighbourhoods.

The findings come amid a growing housing challenge across Africa, where the population has risen from approximately 418 million in 1975 to an estimated 1.53 billion in 2025.

The report estimates the continent’s housing deficit at more than 53 million units, while home ownership remains below 40%, putting further pressure on rental markets as demand for urban housing continues to grow.

Here are the 10 most expensive African cities to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in 2026 according to Fortren & Company.

10. Nairobi, Kenya — $10,700

Nairobi, Kenya’s capital and commercial hub, ranked 10th, with the average annual rent for a high-end two-bedroom apartment standing at $10,700 in 2026.

The city’s premium residential market includes neighbourhoods such as Runda, Karen, Lavington and Westlands, which attract affluent residents, expatriates and professionals. These areas offer access to upscale shopping centres, international schools, restaurants, healthcare facilities and major business districts.

Nairobi is also one of the African markets where tenants typically incur agency fees when securing accommodation. These can amount to one or two months’ rent, or about 10% of annual rent, adding to the overall cost of renting a home.

9. Cairo, Egypt — $13,899

Cairo, Egypt’s capital and largest urban centre, ranked 9th, with the average annual rent for a high-end two-bedroom apartment at $13,899 in 2026.

The city’s premium residential market includes New Cairo, Zamalek and Maadi, neighbourhoods that attract affluent Egyptians, expatriates and professionals seeking access to better infrastructure and proximity to commercial and diplomatic centres.

Residents in these areas also benefit from upscale housing developments, international schools, shopping centres, restaurants and healthcare facilities. However, the cost of securing a rental property can extend beyond the headline rent, with the report identifying notarisation fees among the additional expenses tenants may encounter.

8. Douala, Cameroon — $14,705

Douala, Cameroon’s economic capital, ranked 8th, with the average annual rent for a high-end two-bedroom apartment standing at $14,705 in 2026.

As Cameroon’s largest commercial centre and an important business hub in Central Africa, Douala has a premium residential market concentrated in neighbourhoods such as Bonanjo, Bonapriso and Bali.

These areas are popular with executives, expatriates and other high-income residents, offering access to modern residential developments, restaurants, shopping facilities and international-standard services, as well as proximity to major commercial and administrative centres.

7. Dar es Salaam, Tanzania — $15,110

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s largest city and commercial hub, ranked 7th, with the average annual rent for a high-end two-bedroom apartment standing at $15,110 in 2026.

The city’s premium residential market includes Masaki, Oyster Bay and Mikocheni, neighbourhoods that attract expatriates, executives and high-income residents.

These areas provide access to upscale restaurants, shopping centres, international schools, private healthcare facilities and major business and diplomatic districts. Tanzania is also among the African markets where tenants commonly face annual or multiple-year advance rent payments, increasing the upfront financial requirement for securing accommodation.

6. Kigali, Rwanda — $15,633

Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, ranked 6th, with the average annual rent for a high-end two-bedroom apartment standing at $15,633 in 2026.

The city’s premium residential market is concentrated in neighbourhoods such as Nyarutarama, Kacyiru and Kimihurura, which attract expatriates, diplomats, executives and affluent residents.

These neighbourhoods offer access to modern housing developments, international schools, restaurants, private healthcare and major commercial and diplomatic centres. Kigali’s growing role as a regional business and conference destination has also supported demand for quality residential accommodation in its premium neighbourhoods.

The $15,633 figure applies specifically to the high-end two-bedroom segment and does not represent average rental prices across Kigali’s wider housing market.

5. Casablanca, Morocco — $15,813

Casablanca, Morocco’s largest city and commercial centre, ranked 5th, with the average annual rent for a high-end two-bedroom apartment standing at $15,813 in 2026.

The city’s premium residential market includes neighbourhoods such as Ain Diab, Racine and Anfa, which attract affluent residents, executives and expatriates.

Residents in these areas benefit from access to upscale shopping, restaurants, private schools, healthcare facilities and major business districts, as well as proximity to the Atlantic coast.

The cost of securing accommodation can also extend beyond rent, with the report identifying notarisation fees among the additional expenses tenants may encounter in the Moroccan market.

4. Lagos, Nigeria — $19,379

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, ranked 4th, with the average annual rent for a high-end two-bedroom apartment standing at $19,379 in 2026.

The city’s premium residential market is concentrated in neighbourhoods such as Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Banana Island, where residents have access to upscale shopping, restaurants, private schools, healthcare facilities and major business districts.

The report links Lagos’ high-end rents to limited land availability, strong demand, rising construction costs, speculation and currency devaluation, with many prime properties priced in US dollars.

At the ultra-luxury end of the market, some projects around the Bourdillon, Alexandra and Gerrard corridors in Ikoyi command rents of as much as $130,000 annually.

Lagos also has significant additional costs associated with renting, as tenants typically pay agency and legal fees alongside caution deposits and other charges.

3. Accra, Ghana — $26,299

Accra, Ghana’s capital and commercial centre, ranked 3rd, with the average annual rent for a high-end two-bedroom apartment standing at $26,299 in 2026.

The city’s premium residential market is concentrated in neighbourhoods such as Cantonments, East Legon and Airport Residential Area. These locations attract expatriates, diplomats, executives and employees of multinational companies and international organisations.

The neighbourhoods offer access to upscale shopping centres, restaurants, international schools, private healthcare facilities and major business and diplomatic districts.

The report attributes Accra’s high rental costs partly to strong demand for a limited supply of high-end housing. Dollar-denominated housing allowances for expatriates also contribute to higher prices at the top end of the market.

Tenants in Ghana also commonly face annual or multiple-year advance rent payments, which can significantly increase the upfront cost of securing accommodation.

2. Cape Town, South Africa — $27,138

Cape Town, South Africa’s legislative capital, ranked 2nd, with the average annual rent for a high-end two-bedroom apartment standing at $27,138 in 2026.

The city’s premium residential market includes Camps Bay, Clifton, Bantry Bay and Constantia, which attract affluent residents, expatriates and high-income professionals.

These neighbourhoods offer access to luxury properties, beaches, restaurants, shopping centres, private schools and other high-end amenities. Their appeal is also strengthened by proximity to Cape Town’s business, tourism and leisure centres.

According to the report, average rents in Cape Town have increased by 68.5% since 2014. It attributes part of the increase to landlords shifting properties towards higher-returning short-term and tourist rentals, which has reduced the supply of accommodation available for long-term tenants.

1. Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire — $41,671

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire’s economic capital, ranked 1st, with the average annual rent for a high-end two-bedroom apartment standing at $41,671 in 2026.

The city’s premium residential market is concentrated in neighbourhoods such as Cocody, Riviera and Zone 4, which attract affluent residents, expatriates, diplomats and international business executives.

Abidjan’s position at the top of the ranking reflects its importance as a major Francophone business gateway in Africa, alongside its commercial and cultural significance and strong demand for high-quality residential accommodation.

The report notes that this concentrated demand, combined with constrained supply of quality housing, has established Abidjan as Africa’s most premium residential rental market.

At the ultra-luxury end, some two-bedroom penthouses in the city are reported to command annual rents of as much as $127,766 or more.