Top 10 African safari destinations drawing tourists in 2026

Africa is offering travelers a wide range of reasons to visit in 2026, from Morocco’s historic cities and desert landscapes to East Africa’s wildlife and the beaches of the Indian Ocean. The continent’s tourism industry is entering a new phase of growth as international travelers return to the continent in greater numbers and destinations compete […]

Africa is offering travelers a wide range of reasons to visit in 2026, from Morocco’s historic cities and desert landscapes to East Africa’s wildlife and the beaches of the Indian Ocean.

The continent’s tourism industry is entering a new phase of growth as international travelers return to the continent in greater numbers and destinations compete for a larger share of global tourism spending

In 2024, Africa welcomed about 74 million international tourists, surpassing its pre-pandemic arrival levels and recording a 12% increase from 2023, according to United Nations Tourism data.

Africa accounted for about 5.3% of global international tourist arrivals, with North Africa leading much of the recovery while destinations across sub-Saharan Africa continued to rebuild their visitor markets.

The momentum continued into 2025. International arrivals to Africa increased 9% in the first quarter from a year earlier, making it the strongest-performing region in the UN Tourism data for that period.

That growth is attracting fresh investment from airlines, hotel companies and tourism operators. Hilton and Marriott, for example, announced plans to expand their African hotel footprints as international and regional travel demand grows.

The appeal is not limited to traditional beach holidays or big-city tourism. Africa’s strongest attractions remain closely tied to its natural and cultural asset.

For tourists planning an African trip, the choice can therefore be less about finding a single “African experience” and more about deciding which one they want.

Here are 10 destinations attracting attention from tourists courtesy Safaribookings, one of the largest online marketplace for African safari tours.

10. Mahale Mountains National Park, Tanzania

Mahale Mountains National Park is one of East Africa’s more remote wildlife destinations, set along the shores of Lake Tanganyika beneath the forest-covered slopes of the Rift Valley.

Its main attraction is its population of roughly 900 chimpanzees. The animals have been habituated to human observers, allowing visitors to trek into the forest for close encounters with them in their natural environment.

The park also supports other primates and a variety of bird species. Its combination of mountains, rainforest and Lake Tanganyika makes the journey part of the experience.

9. Mana Pools National Park, Zimbabwe

Mana Pools is a destination for travelers who want a more adventurous safari.

The park allows both guided and unguided walking in designated areas, giving visitors the chance to experience the wilderness away from a vehicle. Canoeing along the Zambezi River offers another way to explore the park.

Elephants, hippos, buffalo, crocodiles and waterbirds are among the wildlife found here, while lions and leopards also inhabit the area.

8. South Luangwa National Park, Zambia

South Luangwa is particularly well known for walking safaris and nighttime wildlife drives.

Rather than viewing the bush entirely from a vehicle, visitors can explore on foot with experienced guides. Some operators also offer multiday walking trips between temporary camps.

The park is known for strong leopard-viewing opportunities and supports a wide range of other wildlife.

7. Etosha National Park, Namibia

Etosha National Park is built around an enormous salt pan that dominates much of the landscape.

During the dry season, wildlife gathers around the park’s permanent waterholes, making them productive places for visitors hoping to see animals. Etosha is particularly notable for its black rhino population and also supports lions, leopards and elephants.

The park is also among Africa’s more accessible destinations for self-drive safaris.

6. Okavango Delta, Botswana

The Okavango Delta is one of Africa’s most distinctive wilderness destinations. The Okavango River spreads across the sands of the Kalahari, creating an enormous inland wetland surrounded by wildlife.

Travelers can explore the waterways in traditional mokoro dugout canoes, often encountering elephants, hippos, crocodiles and other wildlife along the way.

The Delta’s appeal lies not only in its animals but also in the feeling of being immersed in a remote wilderness.

5. Kruger National Park, South Africa

Kruger is one of Africa’s best-known safari destinations and one of the continent’s strongest choices for travelers who want to drive themselves through a national park.

The enormous reserve supports the Big Five lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo and rhino as well as cheetahs, hippos, giraffes, zebras and numerous antelope species. More than 500 bird species have also been recorded.

Visitors can choose between government-run rest camps and more luxurious private lodges and reserves around the park.

4. Amboseli National Park, Kenya

Amboseli is famous for one of Africa’s most recognizable safari views: elephants moving across the plains with Mount Kilimanjaro rising in the background.

The Kenyan park is particularly well known for its elephants and has hosted one of the world’s longest-running elephant research projects. Its seasonal wetlands and dry acacia landscapes also make it an important destination for birdwatchers.

The combination of wildlife and views of Kilimanjaro makes Amboseli especially attractive to photographers.

3. Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, Uganda

For travelers whose priority is seeing mountain gorillas, Bwindi is one of Africa’s most important destinations.

The heavily forested Ugandan park is home to mountain gorillas, and guided trekking allows visitors to observe the animals in their mist-covered habitat. The experience can involve long hikes through dense vegetation, but the opportunity to encounter a gorilla family in the forest is the main draw.

Bwindi is also home to other forest wildlife and bird species found in the Albertine Rift.

2. Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

The Masai Mara is one of Africa’s most famous wildlife destinations, particularly for its large populations of big cats.

Lions are among its most prominent residents, while cheetahs and leopards are also regularly seen. Elephants, buffalo, giraffes and, with greater luck, black rhinos can also be found in the reserve.

The Mara becomes especially busy during the annual wildebeest migration, when large numbers of animals move north from Tanzania’s Serengeti. The Mara River crossings, usually associated with August and September, are among the most dramatic events in the safari calendar.

1. Serengeti National Park, Tanzania

Serengeti National Park takes the top spot for travelers seeking a classic African safari.

Tanzania’s oldest and largest national park is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site and is the stage for the annual Great Migration, when up to 2 million wildebeest, along with large numbers of zebra, move across the ecosystem in search of fresh grazing.

The Serengeti is also a strong destination for viewing Africa’s major predators. Its plains support a large lion population, while cheetahs are frequently seen and leopards can often be found in the central Seronera Valley.

Elephants, buffalo, giraffes, spotted hyenas and numerous antelope species add to the park’s wildlife diversity.

Unlike some destinations that have a narrow peak season, the Serengeti can be visited throughout the year. June to October offers strong general wildlife viewing and opportunities to see the migration, while January and February bring the wildebeest calving season in the southern Serengeti.