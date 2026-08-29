Top 10 ISPs in Nigeria by subscribers in Q2 2026

The internet service providers (ISP) market in Nigeria continues to evolve with new players throwing in challenges that keep existing players on their toes.

The internet service providers (ISP) market in Nigeria continues to evolve with new players throwing in challenges that keep existing players on their toes.

While the traditional and one of the oldest players, Spectranet, holds firm to its leadership position in the market, a relatively new player, Starlink is fast catching up in terms of customer number as more Nigerians embrace the satellite-based internet service.

At the same time, nimble new entrants are disrupting the lower rankings, knocking legacy players out of the top 10 entirely.

According to the latest data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) licensed ISPs collectively recorded 420,989 active internet subscribers during the second quarterof 2026, comprising 138,769 wired subscribers and 282,220 wireless broadband subscribers.

The figures indicate that the market remains highly concentrated, with the top 10 ISPs accounting for 340,573 active subscribers, or about 80.9% of the total ISP subscriber base.

Here are the top 10 ISPs in Nigeria by customer number as of Q2 2026.

10. Intellivision Technologies Ltd (Ikonectt) (4,743 active subscribers)

Intelivision is an Internet Service Provider (ISP) providing high speed broadband solutions across locations in Nigeria powered by its partnership with Africa’s premier Hyperscale Connectivity solutions provider, WIOCC.

Appearing on the top 10 list for the first time, the company emerged number 10 with 4,743 active subscribers at the end of June.

Ikonectt had 43 points of presence and accounted for approximately 1.1% of the total active ISP market.

9. Ngcom Ltd (6,194 active subscribers)

Though a regular feature in the top 10 Ngcom slipped from 7th position in our last ranking to number 9 ranked ninth with 6,194 active subscribers in Q2 2026.

The company is currently one of the country’s leading ISPs offering unlimited internet service to residential and business users. Ngcom said its limitless access offer has absolutely no data or time caps and it is delivered through fiber optic and fixed wireless.

The company recorded 5,958 active wired subscribers and 236 wireless broadband subscribers, making its customer base predominantly fixed broadband.

Ngcom had 22 points of presence and represented approximately 1.5% of the total ISP subscriber base.

8. Tizeti Network Ltd (9,610 active subscribers)

Tizeti provides high-speed broadband internet to Residences, businesses, Events, and Conferences and deploys public Wi-Fi hotspots at locations across Africa.

Tizeti Network ranked eighth among Nigerian ISPs with 9,610 active subscribers in Q2 2026. It’s entire subscriber base was recorded under wireless broadband,

Tizeti had 143 points of presence and accounted for approximately 2.3% of the total active ISP market.

7. Broadbased Communication Ltd (10,761 active subscribers)

Broadbased Communications Limited is licensed by the NCC as a Metropolitan Fiber Optic Network Operator, Private Network Links Operator (PNL), International Data Access Gateway Operator (IDA), Value Added Services Operator, and Internet Service Provider (ISP).

The company ranked seventh with 10,761 active subscribers. Broadbased had 27 points of presence and accounted for approximately 2.6% of the total ISP subscriber base in the period under review.

6. Swift Networks Ltd (12,567 active subscribers)

Swift Networks, one of the oldest ISPs in Nigeria, was founded in 2002 when it bided and obtained a Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) License from the NCC to provide multi-service broadband connectivity services to businesses and residential subscribers.

As of Q2 2026, Swift Networks’s active subscribers stood 12,567 active subscribers, placing it number six on the list.

The company had 10,058 wireless broadband subscribers and 2,509 wired subscribers.

Swift Networks also recorded 281 points of presence, making it one of the providers with a relatively extensive physical network footprint among the leading ISPs. Its subscriber base represented about 3.0% of the total active ISP market.

5. ipNX Nigeria Ltd (15,084 active subscribers)

ipNX is one of the country’s fastest-growing ISPs, serving a multitude of needs across enterprises, small businesses, and residents with innovative, world-class services. ipNX is a pioneer and a leading Fibre-To-The-Home (FTTH) operator in Nigeria.

ipNX Nigeria ranked fifth with 15,084 active subscribers, placing it just 18 subscribers behind Fieldbase Services.

The company had a predominantly wired subscriber base, with 14,698 active wired or FTTH subscribers and 386 wireless broadband customers.

ipNX had 54 points of presence and accounted for approximately 3.6% of the total ISP subscriber market.

4. Fieldbase Services Ltd (15,102 active subscribers)

Fieldbase is another new-comer on the top 10 ISP list and its entrance came in a big way, displacing other operators to occupy the fourth position.

The company is an infrastructure and connectivity partner for organizations operating in regulated, remote, and high-availability environments.

As of Q2 2026, the company recorded 15,102 active subscribers. Its entire subscriber base was classified as wireless broadband, and accounted for about 3.6% of the total active ISP market with five points of presence.

3. FiberOne Broadband Ltd (56,486 active subscribers)

FiberOne is the largest fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) Internet service provider that is revolutionizing last-mile Internet in Nigeria by providing truly unlimited, top-quality Internet to offices and homes at a low price.

A regular feature on the top 10, the ISP has maintained the third position for a long time and still retained the same in Q2 with 56,486 active subscribers.

Unlike Spectranet and Starlink, all of FiberOne’s subscribers were recorded under the wired fixed or fibre to the home category.

FiberOne accounted for approximately 13.4% of total active ISP subscribers and had 31 points of presence.

2. Starlink Internet Services Nigeria Ltd (98,642 active subscribers)

Still proving to be a dominant force in the Nigerian ISP market, Elon Musk’s starlink remains number two in Nigeria in terms of customer number, a position it first reached in Q3 2024.

Although its ISP licence was issued by the NCC in May 2022, the Space X internet company made its official entry into the Nigerian market in January 2023 and its service has been widely embraced by many Nigerians.

Starlink recorded 98,642 active subscribers in Q2 2026.

Despite having just one point of presence in the NCC data, Starlink accounted for about 23.4% of the total active ISP subscriber base.

1. Spectranet Ltd (111,384 active subscribers)

Spectranet used to lead Starlink with a very wide margin, but gap is getting narrower quarter after quarter.

Licensed in 2009 to promote Internet services across Nigeria, Spectranet was among the first Internet Service Providers to launch 4G LTE Internet service in Nigeria and continues to be the leader in the Internet Services space.

Spectranet remained Nigeria’s largest ISP by active subscribers in Q2 2026, with 111,384 customers.

The company’s subscriber base was overwhelmingly driven by wireless broadband, which accounted for 110,040 customers, while its wired subscriber base stood at 1,344.

Spectranet also recorded 640 points of presence, giving it the largest network footprint among the top three ISPs by subscriber numbers.

Its total subscriber base represented approximately 26.5% of all active ISP subscribers captured in the NCC data.