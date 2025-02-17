The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lafarge Africa PLC to use non-recyclable combustible waste as an alternative fuel.

Under the partnership, Lafarge Africa will collect and treat non-recyclable waste from companies and dumpsites across the state, sending it to Lafarge’s Ewekoro Plant for processing and use as fuel.

The announcement was made by Lagos State Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

“On behalf of the Lagos State government, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lafarge Africa PLC for the collection of non-recyclable combustible waste round the state and landfill sites, a significant step towards achieving a zero waste future for Lagos State.

“Through this partnership, Lafarge Africa will collect and treat non-recyclable and combustible waste from companies and Lagos State dumpsites and divert it to its Ewekoro Plant for use as an alternative fuel for production,” the statement read in part.

The statement further highlighted that the partnership aligns with the state’s efforts to reduce landfill waste and achieve the Lagos Waste Management Authority’s (LAWMA) goal of zero waste to landfill.

It also disclosed that, according to Wahab, the initiative is a significant step toward a cleaner and more sustainable Lagos.

The Lagos State Government has been taking strategic actions to reduce landfill waste, including recent MoUs with a Dutch company for landfill decommissioning, waste-to-energy conversion, and electronic waste management.

More insight

The statement highlighted that the Lagos-Lafarge partnership is expected to bring several key benefits, including:

Providing a reliable alternative fuel source for Lafarge’s production process

Enhancing cost efficiency in waste management and industrial fuel sourcing

Ensuring regulatory compliance with environmental policies

Supporting Lagos State’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals

The signing ceremony was attended by Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, CEO of Lafarge Africa PLC; Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Special Adviser on Environment; and other notable government officials, including Dr. Gaji Omobolaji (Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services), Engr. Mahamood Adegbite (Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services), Mrs. Adetoun Popoola (GM, LASPARK), and Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani. (MD, Lagos Water Corporation), and Engr. Adefemi Afolabi (GM, LASWAMO).

What you should know

In recent months, the Lagos State Government has partnered with international firms to enhance waste management, with implementation of these initiatives underway.

Agreements have been signed with two Dutch companies—Closing the Loop and Harvest Waste Consortium—and the Accra-based Jospong Group to address various waste challenges.

Closing the Loop will manage electronic waste by setting up a local processing facility to reduce exports and encourage recycling.

Harvest Waste Consortium, backed by €120 million from the Dutch government, will launch a waste-to-energy project at the decommissioned Epe landfill, converting 2,500 to 3,000 tons of waste daily into electricity.

Jospong Group plans to transform waste collected by PSP operators into compost fertilizers and plastic bins, with operations expected to begin within six to seven months.

The state is also exploring collaborations with Swedish organizations to convert solid and liquid waste into energy and is decommissioning landfills to create space for new projects.

In October 2024, the Lagos State Government signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with GreenDeal Chemicals and Recycling, and Greenback Recycling Technologies Ltd, to launch a pilot project at the decommissioned Abule Egba landfill.

The project aims to reduce plastic waste and convert it into energy through advanced chemical recycling, supporting the state’s circular economy goals.