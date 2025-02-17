The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), the training arm of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has partnered with Small Business Training Solutions (SBTS) to train 100,000 Nigerian youth in Business Processing Operations (BPOs), aiming to position Nigeria as a global leader in outsourcing jobs.

The initiative was announced during the Stakeholders Engagement on Partnership for Capacity Building and Job Opportunities held on Monday in Abuja.

The partnership has a budget of $200 million, with a goal to create 100,000 new digital jobs in Nigeria over the next five years.

Beyond skills development

Speaking during the event, Evelyn Lewis, CEO of SBTS, emphasized that the initiative goes beyond skills development, focusing on economic empowerment, digital inclusion, and enhancing Africa’s competitiveness in the global economy.

“Our target is to raise $200 million for the training of Nigerian youth. In today’s digital economy, the ability to adapt and equip people with relevant skills determines not only individual success but also national progress,” Lewis stated.

She highlighted the challenges of accessing structured and scalable training programs in Africa, noting that the partnership aims to bridge this gap.

“We are leveraging our combined expertise to create an innovative, scalable, and sustainable model that provides globally competitive training programs.

She added that the programs are not only theoretical but also hands-on and industry-driven.

According to her, the Institute aligns learning outcomes with employer needs to ensure graduates are job-ready and create real job opportunities through internships, outsourcing engagements, and entrepreneurship support.

Bridging the digital divide

Also speaking, David Daser, President/CEO of DBI, stated that the partnership aligns with the institute’s mandate to bridge the digital divide in Nigeria.

“Over the years, we have trained thousands of professionals, students, and entrepreneurs. We remain committed to advancing digital literacy as a catalyst for economic growth.

“This partnership will provide high-quality, practical training that empowers young Nigerians to build sustainable careers, launch businesses, and become job creators rather than job seekers,” Daser said.

According to him, the training programs will focus on entrepreneurship, digital marketing, software development, cybersecurity, and business management.

Additionally, the initiative will offer mentorship, access to funding opportunities, and business incubation support to ensure a smooth transition from training to employment or entrepreneurship.

In his welcome address, Akin Ogunlade, Head of Public Affairs at DBI, described the partnership as a testament to a shared vision of fostering sustainable development through education, training, and skills acquisition.

Ogunlade urged stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector leaders, and the media, to support and promote digital skills training as a key driver of national development.

What you should know

The DBI was established by the NCC in May 2004 to address the dearth of human resources in the telecom space after the successful licensing of digital mobile operators.

With a mandate to bridge the digital divide in Nigeria, DBI focuses on providing cutting-edge training, research, and capacity-building programs in information and communication technology (ICT).