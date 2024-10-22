The Lagos State Government has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a British company to launch a pilot project at the decommissioned Abule Egba landfill.

This aligns with the state government efforts aimed at reducing plastic waste and facilitating its conversion into energy.

The partnership is with GreenDeal Chemicals and Recycling, alongside Greenback Recycling Technologies Ltd, to implement advanced chemical recycling that aligns with the state’s circular economy objectives.

The development was announced through a statement on the official X account of the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who signed the agreement on behalf of the state government on Monday at Alausa, Ikeja.

“As part of efforts to reduce plastic waste in the state and facilitate its conversion, the Lagos State Government over the week signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with a British Company reputable for the conversion of plastic waste to energy.

“The LOI will grant access to the decommissioned Abule Egba landfill for the collection of flexible plastic waste for advanced chemical recycling. The project is a pilot one with GreenDeal Chemicals and Recycling and Greenback Recycling Technologies Ltd.

This project will border around the collection of all flexible plastic waste arriving at the Abule Egba landfill site that will be recycled to generate energy,’’ the statement read in part.

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) will supply plastic waste to the site, where four chemical recycling units will process 32 metric tonnes daily, totalling 11,680 metric tonnes annually.

This initiative is expected to prevent 75,920 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions while creating sustainable jobs for approximately 1,100 waste pickers.

If the pilot project proves successful, additional recycling modules will be installed to expand capacity and enhance its environmental impact.

More insights

The statement shared additional details with Dr. Akintayo Adisa, CEO of GreenDeal Chemicals and Recycling, emphasizing the initiative’s mission to reduce waste, boost recycling, and champion sustainable practices.

He expressed enthusiasm for partnering with the Lagos State Government to drive its circular economy plan forward, ensuring a more sustainable future for the state.

Key figures present at the LOI signing included Dr. Omobolaji Gaji, Permanent Secretary of the Office of Environmental Services, and Engr. Mahamood Adegbite, Permanent Secretary of the Office of Drainage Services.

Also in attendance were Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, Managing Director of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Engineer Adefemi Afolabi, General Manager of the Lagos Waste Water Management Office, and other ministry directors.

Representing the British High Commission was Deputy Country Director and Investment Officer, Ms. Morayo Adekunle.

What you should know

Over the past months, the Lagos State Government has initiated partnerships with international firms to enhance waste management, with preliminary stages completed. Full implementation of these partnerships is still in the pipeline.

The state has signed agreements with two Dutch companies—Closing the Loop and Harvest Waste Consortium—and the Accra-based Jospong Group to address various waste challenges.

Closing the Loop will manage electronic waste by setting up a local processing facility to reduce exports and encourage recycling.

Harvest Waste Consortium, backed by €120 million from the Dutch government, plans to launch a waste-to-energy project at the decommissioned Epe landfill, converting 2,500 to 3,000 tons of waste daily into electricity.

Jospong Group aims to transform waste collected by PSP operators into compost fertilizers and plastic bins, with operations expected to begin within six to seven months.

The Lagos State Government recently announced that it is also exploring collaborations with Swedish organizations to convert solid and liquid waste into energy.

Additionally, the state is decommissioning several landfills to create space for new initiatives.