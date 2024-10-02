The Lagos State Government has revealed a €120 million commitment from the Netherlands government to back its ongoing waste-to-energy project with the Harvest Waste Consortium, a Dutch company.

This was disclosed by Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, during a recent executive couch interview with Nairametrics, where he provided updates on various partnerships the Lagos State Government has established with foreign private sector entities in waste management.

Wahab explained that the project, aimed at converting a portion of Lagos’ waste into electricity, will be implemented at the decommissioned Epe landfill, with Harvest Waste processing 2,500 to 3,000 tons daily from the 13,000 to 14,000 tons of waste generated in Lagos.

He further noted that the company only requires an assurance of this waste supply to generate power, a feasible goal given the city’s daily waste generation figures.

“The waste-to-energy project with the Dutch company Harvest Waste is backed by the Dutch government to the tune of about €120 million, and we have designated the decommissioned Epe landfill for this purpose,” the statement read in part.

It added, “We are going to guarantee them 2,500 to 3,000 tons of waste daily from the 13,000 to 14,000 tons generated in Lagos.”

The commissioner further disclosed that Harvest Waste has completed the feasibility studies for the project and has assured the Lagos State Government of its full commitment to making the venture a success

Landfill decommissioning and progress on other waste management partnerships in Lagos

Wahab further disclosed that the Lagos State Government is actively decommissioning several landfills to make space for new waste management projects with foreign private companies, including the Jospong Group and Closing the Loop.

The Jospong Group, an Accra-based waste-to-wealth company, is focused on processing waste collected by PSP operators into valuable products like compost fertilizers and recycled plastic bins. He mentioned that all meetings have been held, and the numbers are promising.

The equipment has been commissioned, and operations are expected to begin in six to seven months. The company has already set up an office in Alausa, Lagos, employing Nigerians to manage operations.

The commissioner also highlighted the partnership with Closing the Loop, a Dutch company, which will manage electronic waste in Lagos. Wahab revealed that Closing the Loop plans to establish a local facility to process electronic waste, reducing the need for exportation and repurposing materials within the state.

He noted that major dumpsites, such as Olusosun and Solous 1, 2, and 3, are in advanced stages of decommissioning, with new landfills being provided to support these projects.

Once these partnerships are fully operational, the government expects only 3% to 4% of the waste generated in Lagos to end up in landfills, in line with the state’s goal of turning waste into valuable resources and promoting sustainability.