The Lagos State government says it has signed a partnership deal with a Dutch-owned Harvest Waste Consortium to build a waste-to-energy plant that will provide electricity for about 40,000 homes.

This was announced by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, via his X page on Tuesday.

The project is aimed at turning waste in the commercial city into energy.

Groundbreaking partnership

Sanwo-Olu stated that the deal is a groundbreaking one as it seeks to generate energy for the benefit of residents internally.

He explained that the plant will process 2,250 tonnes of waste daily and transform it to 60-75 megawatts of electricity.

He stated,

“Today, I announced that Lagos State has formalised a groundbreaking partnership with Harvest Waste Consortium to build a high-efficiency Waste-to-Energy plant on the Epe landfill. This project will transform our waste management and energy production.

“The new Waste-to-Energy plant will process 2,250 tonnes of waste daily, generating 60-75 megawatts of electricity annually.

“This innovation will power 40,000 homes, significantly enhancing our energy security and reducing our environmental footprint.”

According to the governor, the partnership with the Dutch firm represents a monumental step forward in waste management strategy with a promise to reduce 550,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions daily, improve air quality, and divert 95% of our waste from landfills.

He added,

“Beyond environmental benefits, this project will stimulate economic activities, attract major investments, and create jobs in Lagos. It’s a testament to our commitment to building a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable city for all.

“With the full backing of the Dutch government and the expertise of Harvest Waste Consortium, we are turning our waste into wealth. Together, we are building a better Lagos.”

While not disclosing the financial commitments involved in the deal, the governor stressed that the collaboration marks a new era of international cooperation to solve local challenges.

More insight

New media aide to the governor, Jubril Gawat, further disclosed in a tweet that the waste plant project will “stimulate economic activity, attracting major investments to Nigeria and creating 300-500 jobs during the construction phase and 110 permanent jobs over the plant’s operational lifespan of more than 25 years.”

The aim is to provide a sustainable alternative to the current practice of waste dumping while diverting more than 95-98% of waste from landfill sites.

The project Is apparently Lagos state’s role in complying with global climate change targets which encourage clean environment and reduction of carbon emissions.

An Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, Inger Andersen, had stated that cutting methane is the strongest lever to slowing climate change over the next 25 years and complements necessary efforts to reduce carbon dioxide.

Harvest Waste is a company that engages in urban clean-up, turning uncontrolled landfills and open dumps into clean energy, while recycling products and providing jobs and healthy communities.

Nigeria aims to enter a $2.5 billion carbon market to reduce emissions, supported by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan.