CNG cylinder explosion fears slowing adoption in Nigeria – Pi-CNG/EV CEO

Fears that compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders could explode are slowing the adoption of the fuel in Nigeria, according to the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG/EV).

Fears that compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders could explode are slowing the adoption of the fuel in Nigeria, according to the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG/EV).

Its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ismaeel Ahmed, disclosed this in Abuja when members of the CNG/EV Users Forum paid a courtesy visit to his office, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Ahmed said misconceptions about CNG safety remained a major challenge to wider adoption, even as the government seeks to expand the fuel as a cheaper alternative for transportation and attract investment across its supply and distribution chain.

What they are saying

Ahmed specifically identified misconceptions about CNG cylinders and fears over their safety as major barriers to wider adoption. He said changing Nigerians’ perception and energy habits would take time and require sustained public awareness.

“He said the misconceptions about CNG, including fears that its cylinders were similar to LPG cylinders and could easily explode, remained a major challenge to adoption.”

“The Pi-CNG boss said changing people’s perception and energy habits would take time and require sustained public awareness,” the NAN report read in part.

Ahmed said CNG had existed for more than two decades globally and for more than 10 years in Nigeria, but its development had largely been private sector-led and limited in scope.

He said the current administration had provided the political backing needed to make CNG a national project, adding that Nigeria had the resources and technology required to develop the industry but needed to create demand while ensuring adequate supply.

Availability remains key

Ahmed said investors needed to commit funds to CNG infrastructure to ensure consumers could access the fuel after converting their vehicles. He explained that the CNG value chain covers gas production and processing, transportation, compression and distribution, with investment also required for pipelines, compression stations, daughter stations, land acquisition, licensing and filling stations.

Government alone cannot finance the entire value chain because it requires huge investments and competes with other national priorities.

Ahmed said affordability could not be separated from availability, noting that a cheaper product that was difficult to access would lose its economic advantage.

“Anything that is not available is not affordable. For it to be affordable, it has to be available,” he said.

Nigerians spend between 15% and 25% of their income on transportation, depending on their location and mode of transport.

Ahmed cited a vehicle owner travelling between Kano and Karai who previously spent about N300,000 weekly on petrol but now spends about N22,000 on CNG after conversion. The conversion cost about N1.5 million, according to him.

Ahmed stressed that such savings should ultimately benefit passengers and other users of commercial transportation. He also said CNG was not intended to immediately replace petrol and diesel, as Nigeria would continue to use a mix of CNG, electric vehicles, petrol and diesel.

Experts’ insights

Safety concerns are common among vehicle owners considering CNG conversion, but experts previously interviewed by Nairametrics said properly installed, maintained and operated CNG systems are safe.

Obalanlege Oluwafemi Joseph, CNG technician, and Shamil Chandra, Head of Operations at MBH Power Limited, Ikorodu, said CNG cylinders are built to withstand high pressure and include safety features that reduce accident risks.

Chandra said CNG cylinders are made from reinforced materials designed to withstand extreme conditions, while Joseph said CNG kits have gauges for monitoring pressure levels.

CNG is also lighter than air, so leaked gas tends to disperse rather than pool around a vehicle like petrol, while pressure-release valves and automatic shut-off sensors help manage leaks and irregularities.

The experts stressed that regular inspection and maintenance are essential for safety and performance.

Joseph said a 65kg CNG cylinder takes about 13 to 15 standard cubic metres (SCM) to fill and can power a vehicle for roughly 100 kilometres under normal conditions. At about N400 per SCM, this costs an estimated N5,200 to N6,000 for 100 kilometres, compared with N19,500 to N23,400 for a petrol vehicle using 15 to 18 litres at N1,300 per litre over the same distance.

He noted that actual mileage varies with vehicle type, engine condition, modifications and gas pressure at dispensing stations.

What you should know

The Federal Government introduced the Presidential CNG Initiative in 2023 as part of its response to the removal of the petrol subsidy, with plans to expand vehicle conversion and CNG refuelling infrastructure nationwide.

Despite securing more than $2 billion in private-sector investments in over two years, Nairametrics’ checks across key government agencies and industry stakeholders in February 2026 found that the rollout of CNG infrastructure remained behind some of the government’s earlier targets.

Meanwhile, CNG adoption has continued to gain interest among vehicle owners and transport operators as petrol price volatility increases operating costs, according to an investigation by Nairametrics.

Oil marketers said some financial institutions are partnering with vehicle owners and prospective buyers to finance CNG cylinder installations.

Transport companies are similarly turning to CNG as a lower-cost alternative to petrol as rising fuel costs put pressure on their operating expenses.