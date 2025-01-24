The All-Share Index concluded the trading day on January 23, 2025, with a decline of 48.15 points, closing at 102,788.20.

This represents a slight drop of 0.05% from the previous close of 102,836.35, even as market volume saw a small increase.

Trading volume rose by 0.14%, moving from 393 million shares to 394.3 million.

Market capitalization held steady at N63 trillion, ending at N63.1 trillion across 12,160 transactions.

In terms of individual stock performance, SCOA and DAARCOMM recorded gains of 9.76% and 9.09%, respectively. Conversely, MORISON and CILEASING experienced declines of 9.98% and 9.91%.

GTCO and UBA were the most actively traded stocks of the day, contributing significantly to the overall turnover.

Market Summary Current ASI: 102,788.20 points Previous ASI: 102,836.35 points Day Change: +0.05% Year-to-Date Performance: +0.13% Volume Traded: 394 million shares Market Cap: N63.1 trillion Top 5 gainers SCOA: up 9.76% to N3.60 DAARCOMM: up 9.09% to N0.84 MAYBAKER: up 8.43% to N9.00 PRESTIGE: up 6.82% to N1.41 REDSTAREX: up 4.99% to N5.05 Top 5 losers MORISON: down 9.98% to N3.61 CILEASING: down 9.91% to N3.91 IKEJAHOTEL: down 8.89% to N12.30 NEIMETH: down 8.51% to N3.44 SUNUASSUR: down 8.03% to N5.50

Trading Volume

Trading volume saw a modest increase of 0.14%. Key highlights include:

GTCO topped the list with 42.1 million shares traded.

UBA followed closely with 37.4 million shares.

ZENITHBANK was next with 25.1 million shares.

ACCESSCORP and JAIZBANK contributed 24.3 million and 13.8 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, the session was led by:

SEPLAT, with transactions worth N7.9 billion.

ARADEL, totaling N3.2 billion.

GTCO and BUAFOODS contributed N2.5 billion and N1.3 billion, respectively.

UBA wrapped up the day with N1.2 billion in trade.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, notable declines included:

ARADEL and MTNN, which fell by 1.1% and 0.81%, respectively.

For the FUGAZ group, all stocks posted gains:

UBA, GTCO, and ZENITHBANK gained 2.34%, 1.67%, and 1.16%, respectively.

FBNH and ACCESSCORP saw increases of 0.71% and 0.61%.

Market outlook

Despite the day’s decline, there’s potential for the All-Share Index to test the 105,000-mark again.

Positive Q4 results and a favorable investment climate could spark buying momentum in upcoming sessions.