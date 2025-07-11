The Nigerian stock market, tracked by the All-Share Index, extended its winning streak to seven sessions on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Opening at 121,996.4, the All-Share Index jumped 2,457.13 points to close at 124,446.8, a solid 2.01% gain, fueled by strong advances in UBA, MTN Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, and Zenith Bank.

Daily market volume climbed to 1.2 billion shares, up from 888 million recorded in the previous session, reflecting increased market participation.

Market capitalization also surged from N76.9 trillion to N78.7 trillion across 27,875 deals, edging closer to the N80 trillion mark.

FTNCOCOA, CAVERTON, HMCALL, UPDC, and UBA hit the 10% daily gain limit.

On the flip side, NEIMETH and LEGENDINT led the losers’ chart, shedding 9.91% and 9.88%, respectively.

ACCESSCORP and AIICO topped the activity board, dominating the day’s volume as most traded stocks.

Market summary

Current ASI: 124,446.8

Previous ASI: 121,996.4

Day Change: +2.01%

Year-to-Date Performance: +20.91%

Volume Traded: 1.28 billion shares

Market Cap: N78.7 trillion

Top 5 gainers

FTNCOCOA: Up 10.00% to N6.82

CAVERTON: Up 10.00% to N8.36

HMCALL: Up 10.00% to N4.73

UPDC: Up 10.00% to N4.62

UBA: Up 10.00% to N39.60

Top 5 losers

NEIMETH: Down 9.91% to N9.00

LEGENDINT: Down 9.88% to N7.21

IMG: Down 7.36% to N34.00

CADBURY: Down 6.22% to N55.00

LIVESTOCK: Down 5.67% to N9.15

Trading volume

Daily market volume surged to 1.2 billion shares, up from 888 million shares recorded in the previous session.

ACCESSCORP led the volume chart with a robust 174.2 million shares traded.

AIICO followed with 81.9 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

JAPAULGOLD came in third with 74 million shares, while UBA and FCMB rounded out the top five with 64.5 million and 63.3 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

ACCESSCORP also topped the value chart with trades worth N3.9 billion.

Nigerian Breweries followed closely at N3.8 billion, while UBA posted N2.5 billion.

ZENITHBANK recorded a solid N2.01 billion, with GTCO trailing at N1.9 billion.

SWOOTs & FUGAZ performance

Among SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

MTN Nigeria jumped 9.86%

Nigerian Breweries gained 7.52%

Lafarge Africa rose 1.02%

Fidelity Bank added 1.00%

International Breweries edged up 0.33%

Within the FUGAZ banking group:

UBA hit the 10% daily gain limit

ZENITHBANK climbed 7.46%

ACCESSCORP advanced 3.82%

GTCO rose 2.84%

First Bank Holdings (FIRSTHOLD) added 1.04%

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index continues its strong bullish trajectory, now edging toward the 125,000 psychological mark.

If investors do not perceive the market as overbought, sentiment may remain positive, setting the stage for further upside in the near term.