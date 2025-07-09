The Nigerian All-Share Index closed in positive territory on Wednesday, July 9, adding 335.74 points to settle at 121,989.67.

This marks a 0.28% uptick from the previous day’s close of 121,653.93, unfazed by the dip in trading activity.

Daily market volume tapered to 888.7 million shares, down from the 1.01 billion shares exchanged in the prior session.

Despite the slowdown, overall sentiment remained upbeat, with market capitalization holding firm at N76.9 trillion across 24,303 deals, reflecting the day’s bullish momentum.

CHAMS, OMATEK, ELLAHLAKES, ENAMELWA, and CILEASING each hit the 10% daily gain limit.

On the flip side, LEGENDINT and GUINEAINS led the losers’ chart, shedding 8.05% and 7.14%, respectively.

JAPAULGOLD and ACCESSCORP topped the activity board, dominating the day’s volume as the most actively traded stocks.

Market summary Current ASI: 121,989.67

Previous ASI: 121,653.9

Day Change: +0.28%

Year-to-Date Performance: +18.52%

Volume Traded: 888.6 million shares

Market Cap: N76.9 trillion Top 5 gainers CHAMS: Up 10.00% to N2.75

OMATEK: Up 10.00% to N1.21

ELLAHLAKES: Up 10.00% to N10.45

ENAMELWA: Up 10.00% to N20.35

CILEASING: Up 10.00% to N7.26 Top 5 losers LEGENDINT: Down 8.05% to N8.00

GUINEAINS: Down 7.14% to N1.04

ETERNA: Down 4.65% to N41.00

ETRANZACT: Down 4.44% to N8.60

REGALINS: Down 4.35% to N0.88

Trading volume

Daily trading volume eased to 888.6 million shares, compared to 1.01 billion shares exchanged in the previous session.

JAPAULGOLD led the volume chart with a robust 137.3 million shares traded.

ACCESSCORP followed closely with 83 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

AIICO came in third with 50 million shares, while UNIVINSURE and ELLAHLAKES rounded out the top five with 41.9 million and 31.9 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

ACCESSCORP topped the value chart with trades worth N1.8 billion.

GTCO followed with N1.6 billion, while ARADEL recorded N1.5 billion in value.

ZENITHBANK posted a solid N1.3 billion, with NGXGROUP trailing at N1.02 billion.

SWOOTs & FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

WAPCO surged 5.95%, NIGERIAN BREWERIES gained 4.72%, while FIDELITY added 0.5%.

On the downside:

INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES fell 4.14%, and ARADEL shed 0.09%.

Within the FUGAZ banking group:

ZENITHBANK advanced 2.97%, GTCO climbed 2.39%, while ACCESSCORP edged up 0.68%.

On the flip side:

FIRSTHOLDCO declined 4.01%, and UBA slipped 2.57%.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index appears to have found footing above the 121,000 mark, steadily edging closer to the 122,000 threshold.

With sentiment improving and momentum picking up, investors may be positioning for potential gains in the days ahead.