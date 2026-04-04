The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has released its 2025 full-year results, reporting a massive 91% drop in profits for its most recent financial year.

The 2025 Special Purpose US Dollar Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period showed a decline in profit to $107 million from $1.24 billion in 2024.

The NSIA was set up to manage excess funds from the country’s sale of crude oil on behalf of the Federal Government.

Key details (2025 vs. 2024)

Total interest income: $197.337 million vs $177.878 million

Investment income: $18.069 million vs. $23.712 million

Core operating income: $349.072 million vs $328.542 million

Net non-core operating expenses: -$211.101 million vs $974.736 million

Total operating income: $137.971 million vs. $1.3 billion

Total operating profit: $127.795 million vs. $1.2 billion

Profit for the year: $107.029 million vs $1.24 billion

Total assets: $3.42 billion vs $2.88 billion

Contribution by government: $2.062 billion vs.$1.82 billion

Retained earnings: $5.051 billion vs. $4.94 billion

Foreign currency translation reserve: -$3.7 billion vs -$3.94 billion

Total equity: $3.4 billion vs. $2.84 billion

What is driving the decline

The sharp decline in NSIA’s 2025 profits can be attributed to a combination of foreign exchange losses, reduced fair value gains, and strategic changes in key sectors.

According to the reports, in 2024, NSIA booked a $566.9 million foreign exchange gain, primarily driven by the naira devaluation.

The devaluation boosted the dollar-equivalent value of NSIA’s naira-denominated assets. This created a windfall for the authority, as the weakened naira enhanced the value of its USD-denominated portfolio.

Additionally, FX-linked collateralized securities gains collapsed- $405 million swing. These instruments gained $407.9 million in 2024 as they were directly linked to the naira/dollar rate movement. In 2025, they generated just $3.1 million.

That said, aside from the Naira devaluation-linked factors, there were other factors that contributed to the decline

Equity investments turned negative: Share of profit from equity-method investments swung from a $28.4 million gain to a $7.2 million loss; a $35.5 million deterioration.

Agriculture revenue disappeared entirely. The group recorded $76.42 million in agriculture infrastructure operating revenue in 2024 and zero in 2025. This is explained by the Authority itself.

At the NSIA Earnings Presentation and Media Parley on Thursday, April 2, 2026, the Authority stated:

“As part of its planned exit from the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI), and in line with the market-driven Phase II model, NSIA successfully completed the phased transfer of operatorship to the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI) between 2024 and 2025.

“This transition impacted agriculture infrastructure revenues but aligns with NSIA’s strategic goal of promoting long-term sustainability and deepening private sector participation across the fertilizer value chain,” the statement added.

What you should know

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has experienced significant shifts in its financial results over the past few years.

The year 2022 represented a more stable period for NSIA, before the impact of the naira devaluation.

The authority reported N101.1 billion in total operating income, primarily driven by interest income of N51.1 billion and a modest foreign exchange gain of N44.2 billion.

The year, however, showed limited growth in fair value gains on investments, which were only N1.6 billion, resulting in a profit of N102.4 billion.

In 2023, the unification and floating of the naira triggered a windfall for NSIA.

The FX gains skyrocketed to N537.3 billion, and the fair value gains reached N544.2 billion, making up N1.08 trillion of the N1.18 trillion total operating income for that year.

The Authority’s profit surged to N1.185 trillion, driven by the macroeconomic changes rather than operational excellence, with interest income growing more modestly from N51 billion to N90 billion.

In 2024, NSIA continued to benefit from the sustained high post-devaluation rates.

Foreign exchange-related gains and other investment income kept the results robust.

However, the global economic challenges were beginning to appear on the horizon, setting the stage for the reversals seen in 2025.

In 2025, with the stabilization of the naira and subsequent elimination of foreign exchange gain, the Authority posted $214.2 million in FX losses.

Bottom line