The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has criticized the distribution of electricity from Band A to Band B.

Ajaero made this criticism during an interview on Channels Television “Politics Today” on Thursday where he discussed several issues surrounding Nigeria’s electricity supply and the inequalities in power distribution.

He described the distribution as discriminatory and also criticized the lack of transparency and fairness in the electricity tariff structure.

“And they give you the impression that band A’s will get certain number of hours, maybe 18 hours, and they don’t get it. And then you pay attention to probably geographical areas where you migrated into band A. Therefore, this is no longer a social service,” Ajaero said

Key Issues Discussed

The NLC Chairman further explained that many communities remain without electricity, and some residents are unaware of their tariff bands.

He questioned the criteria for determining Band A and Band B, suggesting the process lacks clarity and fairness.

“Some communities are still off; they are not getting anything, and you don’t even know the band where they belong. In countries targeting 24/7 power supply, why are we talking about Band A and Band B?”,

He further criticized the ministry’s approach to service delivery and tariff adjustments, emphasizing that customers should only pay for the services they receive.

“If you don’t give me a meter, you can’t just wake up one day and say I have to pay ₦20,000 or ₦30,000,” Ajaero stated

The NLC Chairman also tackled the lack of progress in renewable energy development, particularly the absence of solar power plants in the country.

He emphasized the need for stable power supply across the country, urging the government to invest in constructing new power plants, including solar and renewable energy projects, to address the nation’s energy challenges.

The NLC chairman urged the government to focus on achieving a stable power supply nationwide, ensuring fairness in electricity tariffs, and the exploration of renewable energy sources to provide more reliable power to underserved communities.

What you should know

In July 2024, several electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria announced an increase in electricity tariffs for Band A customers the revised tariff rate for Band A customers has been set at ₦209.5/kWh, up from the previous ₦206.80/kWh.

In November 2024, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, stated that achieving a 24-hour power supply in Nigeria would require $10 billion in private-sector investments over the next five to ten years, as reported by Nairametrics .

In November 2024, 2 million Band A customers were estimated among Nigeria’s 13 million registered electricity subscribers.