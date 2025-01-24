The National Association of Telecommunication Subscribers (NATCOMS) has disassociated itself from the planned industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against the recently approved telecom tariff hike.

NATCOMS President, Mr. Deolu Ogunbanjo, in a statement on Thursday, described the proposed protest as unnecessary, warning that it could send negative signals to investors.

Recall that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecom industry regulator, recently approved a 50% tariff adjustment in response to rising operational costs. This decision followed requests from telecom operators seeking a hike to address increasing expenses.

While the NCC justified the adjustment as necessary to maintain industry sustainability, NATCOMS and the NLC criticized the move, describing it as excessive and burdensome for Nigerian consumers.

NLC’s position

The NLC President, Mr. Joe Ajaero, strongly condemned the 50% hike, calling on the NCC and the National Assembly to halt its implementation. Ajaero advocated for a dialogue to explore a more modest and humane increase.

He urged Nigerian workers and the public to reject the hike, suggesting a nationwide boycott of telecommunication services as a possible course of action.

“This is for our dignity, our rights, and our survival as a people. The NLC remains resolute in defending the interests of Nigerian workers and the masses.

“We will resist this injustice and demand that the government prioritizes the interests of its citizens over corporate interests,” Ajaero said.

NATCOMS advocates legal action over protests

Contrary to the NLC’s approach, NATCOMS emphasized negotiation and legal measures as the appropriate responses to the tariff hike.

“We do not support the Nigerian Labour Congress’ call for industrial action. No, we don’t! NATCOMS is not in support,” Ogunbanjo stated.

“To investors and businesses, it is a wrong signal. Negotiation is still ongoing, and the tariff hike is scheduled for February. We still have eight days,” he added.

Ogunbanjo revealed that NATCOMS is engaging with the NCC to find a resolution and is prepared to take legal action if consultations fail.

NATCOMS had earlier announced its plans to contest the NCC’s approval of the 50% tariff hike for telecom operators in court, saying the decision was made without adequate consultation with key stakeholders, including subscribers.

NCC justifies tariff adjustment

Defending its decision, the NCC explained that the 50% adjustment is a compromise, as operators had initially requested a 100% hike.

The commission stated that the move aligns with its powers under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, which grants it authority to regulate tariff rates.

According to the NCC, the decision was reached after extensive consultations with stakeholders and aims to balance consumer protection with industry sustainability.

“The NCC has prioritized striking a balance between protecting telecom consumers and ensuring the sustainability of the industry, including the thousands of indigenous vendors and suppliers who form a critical part of the telecommunications ecosystem,” the commission said.

It added that the adjustment would enable operators to continue investing in infrastructure and innovation, leading to improved network quality, enhanced customer service, and greater coverage nationwide.