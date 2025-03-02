The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to proceed with nationwide protest if the Federal Government of Nigeria proceeds to regularise electricity tariffs for Nigerian customers for Bands A, B and C.

This was disclosed in a communique signed by NLC General Secretary Emmanuel Ugboaja on Sunday, as reported by Channels Television.

Nairametrics previously reported that the Federal Government had announced plans to regularise electricity tariffs for customers for Band A, B and C to ensure a more efficient and reliable power sector.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, during the Public Presentation of the National Integrated Electricity Policy (NIEP) and Nigeria Integrated Resource Plan in Abuja on Thursday.

The policy document was said to be developed by the ministry with support from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the UK Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UKNIAF).

Current tariff structures and disparities

According to Adelabu, under the current structure, Band B customers receive between 17 to 18 hours of electricity supply and pay N63 per kWh, while Band A customers, who get just 2 to 6 extra hours, pay N209 per kWh, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Adelabu explained that in 2024, the power sector adopted cost-reflective tariffs for about 15 per cent of electricity consumers. While this may seem like a small percentage, he emphasized that it marks a significant step forward in the sector’s reform.

NLC Reacts

Reacting to the development, Ugboaja stated that “on the Migration of Electricity Consumers with a view to increasing tariff: NEC unequivocally rejects the ongoing sham reclassification of electricity consumers by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), which seeks to forcefully migrate consumers from lower bands to Band A under the guise of service improvement while, in reality, imposing unjustified extortion on the masses.”

He alleged that systematic exploitation is sanctioned by the Ministry of Power through the proposed adjustment, adding that it is nothing short of economic violence against the working class and the broader Nigerian populace.

“It is evident that the ruling elite, acting as enforcers of global monopoly capital, are determined to further deepen the misery of the Nigerian people through incessant tariff hikes, increased taxation, and relentless economic strangulation.

“Whereas inflation has soared, wages remain stagnant, and the cost of living has become unbearable, the ruling class continues to transfer the burden of their fiscal irresponsibility onto the already impoverished working masses,” he added.

According to him, NEC-in-session warns that any attempt to announce further electricity tariff increases will be met with mass resistance.

“Consequently, the Congress resolves to immediately mobilise for a nationwide protest should the Ministry of Power and NERC proceed with their exploitative plan to further hike electricity tariffs under any guise,” he warned.

He added that the NLC shall not stand idly by while the Nigerian people are subjected to the alleged unholy machinations of capitalist profiteers and their state collaborators.

What you should know