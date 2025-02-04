The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called off its planned nationwide rally in response to the proposed 50% telecommunications tariff hike.

The decision follows successful discussions with the federal government aimed at addressing key concerns raised by the NLC regarding the tariff increase.

Mr. Emmanuel Ugboaja, the General Secretary of the NLC, announced the suspension of the rally directed to all state councils and affiliates of the union.

“Following our resolution, the Federal Government invited us to a meeting, where an agreement was reached to establish a 10-member committee to address key concerns raised by Congress,” Ugboaja said in the statement.

This intervention led the NLC to cancel the protest, with Ugboaja highlighting that the government had already conceded to some of the union’s demands, effectively addressing the issue without the need for the planned demonstration.

“As a result, our protest has already achieved success, as the government has conceded to some of our demands without the need for an actual demonstration,” he added.

Government-NLC MoU

The discussions between the federal government and the NLC culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU, reached during a meeting convened by the federal government, addresses the contentious issue of the proposed telecom tariff hike.

As part of the agreement, a joint technical group, composed of five representatives each from the federal government and the NLC, will be established to address the specific issues raised during the discussions.

According to the MoU, the joint committee is tasked with resolving the contentious issues related to the proposed tariff hike. Both parties agreed that the committee should conclude its deliberations and submit its recommendations within two weeks.

The NLC and the federal government have urged Nigerians to remain calm while the committee works on finding a lasting solution to the dispute.

What you should know

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved a 50% increase in telecommunications tariffs in January 2025, marking the first hike in over a decade.

The decision was driven by rising operational costs, including high inflation and currency devaluation. Telecom operators cited inflation nearing 35% and a weakening naira as key factors behind the increase.

However, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) strongly opposed the move, calling it “insensitive” and “unjustifiable” amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis worsened by President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms.