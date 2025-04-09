The Walton family, heirs to the Walmart fortune and among the richest people in the world, have collectively lost over $32 billion in the first 100 days of 2025, as Walmart’s stock continues to dip amid economic headwinds, trade wars, and tariff pressures.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Alice Walton, the world’s richest woman, has seen her net worth drop by $10.7 billion, bringing her total wealth to $98.4 billion.

Her brothers, Jim Walton and Rob Walton, have lost $11.1 billion and $10.6 billion, respectively, reducing their net worths to $101 billion and $99.1 billion.

These declines are largely tied to the performance of Walmart (WMT) stock, which has fallen by 6.28% year-to-date, shedding 5.65 points. The downturn reflects investor concerns over the company’s exposure to rising U.S. tariffs, increased operating costs, and global economic uncertainty.

What we know

While Walmart reaffirmed its full-year outlook for 3% to 4% sales growth and 3.5% to 5.5% operating profit growth, the retail giant has walked back its expectations for the first quarter. It now expects operating profit growth to be between 0.5% and 2%, citing “less favorable category mix, higher casualty claims expense and the desire to maintain flexibility to invest in price as tariffs are implemented.”

The revised guidance comes as Trump’s aggressive tariff policies take effect, with 104% duties on Chinese imports kicking in this week.

China has retaliated by increasing its tariffs on U.S. goods from 34% to 84%, while the European Union and Japan have also raised levies on American imports. These tit-for-tat trade moves have amplified fears of a global economic slowdown, putting additional strain on multinational retailers like Walmart.

On February 20, during its earnings call, Walmart had initially projected steady growth and a full-year EPS between $2.50 and $2.60.

However, recent developments have triggered investor caution. Analysts currently peg full-year EPS at $2.63, according to Yahoo Finance, but that forecast may shift if trade pressures persist.

The stock’s performance has contributed directly to the shrinking fortunes of the Waltons, whose wealth is tied primarily to their significant stake in Walmart. Over the past five trading sessions, the stock has lost nearly 9%, reflecting a broader market retreat to safer assets.

Despite the volatility, Walmart remains a dominant force in global retail. The company is currently holding meetings with analysts and media to outline its long-term strategic plans, including how it will weather the trade storm and defend its market share in a shifting global landscape.

Still, for the Walton family, the start of 2025 has been financially bruising. With more than $32 billion in combined wealth erased in just 100 days, even the world’s wealthiest are feeling the sting of market volatility.