The Lagos State Government has introduced a new policy requiring the installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras on buildings with six floors or more.

This was announced by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, in a statement issued by the ministry’s Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Mukaila Sanusi, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, property owners will now be mandated to install CCTV cameras in all existing buildings of six floors and above, especially those along major roads in the state.

This requirement also applies to proposed or under-construction buildings of the same specifications anywhere in Lagos. Commercial buildings are not exempt from the mandate.

“Property owners will, as a requirement for planning permit, now be mandated to install CCTV cameras in all existing buildings of six floors and above, along major roads in the state, as well as in all proposed or under construction buildings of six floors and above anywhere in the state,” the Commissioner stated.

Dr. Olumide highlighted that the initiative is designed to bolster security and enhance public safety by expanding surveillance capabilities and deterring criminal activities. He highlighted that the policy aligns with the Lagos State Government’s vision of building a technologically advanced and efficiently managed urban environment.

To facilitate seamless implementation, the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority will set clear standards for CCTV systems, encompassing specifications for installation, maintenance, and periodic inspections.

Property owners will also be obligated to provide recorded footage to security agencies when required, ensuring a robust framework for enforcement and collaboration.

What you should know

Beyond the recent mandate requiring the installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras on buildings with six floors or more, the Lagos State Government is intensifying efforts to integrate CCTV technology into its transportation system.

According to the 2024 Lagos State Transport Policy, the government plans to install CCTV cameras at interchanges, bus stops, freight yards, and taxi parks within the next two years. This initiative aims to address mobility challenges and achieve transportation efficiency goals.

The policy highlights the role of these cameras in complementing the proposed modern Traffic Control Centre (TCC), enabling Automatic Incident Detection (AID) to reduce response times and improve traffic management.

Real-time data from the cameras will also support the development of adaptive traffic management plans, ensuring smoother traffic flow and minimizing disruptions.

To oversee this system, the Lagos State Government will establish the Lagos Transport Police (LTP) in collaboration with the Nigerian Police. This new unit will safeguard transport facilities, manage the CCTV network, and operate local control centres at major interchanges.

The policy also integrates advanced technologies such as Variable Message Signs (VMS) to enhance emergency response capabilities.

Together, these measures aim to create a safer, more efficient transport network, improving the commuter experience and positioning Lagos as a model for urban transportation management.