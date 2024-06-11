The Lagos State Government has unveiled plans to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at key transportation points, including interchanges, bus stops, freight yards, and taxi parks, over the next two years.

This initiative is detailed in the recently released Lagos State Transport Policy, which outlines a series of actions adopted by the government to address the city’s interrelated mobility challenges and achieve its transportation goals.

Section 4.5 of the policy, which focuses on traffic management, highlights the increased use of CCTV cameras at key transportation points across the state.

This is one of several strategic traffic management initiatives the government plans to implement within the next two years, starting immediately.

“Install CCTV at all transport interchanges, stations/bus stops/taxi ranks, at freight yards and aboard vehicles; and in the vicinity of interchanges,” a portion of Table 5.1.15.2 Increased Use of CCTV, read.

Furthermore, the transport policy highlights the pivotal role of CCTV cameras in complementing the proposed modern Traffic Control Centre (TCC).

According to the policy, these cameras will enable Automatic Incident Detection (AID), significantly reducing incident response times and enhancing the overall efficiency of traffic management.

Additionally, the data collected from CCTV footage will be instrumental in facilitating the development and implementation of effective traffic management plans as needed.

This real-time data, as outlined in the transport policy, will allow authorities to quickly adapt to changing conditions and address issues as they arise, ensuring smoother traffic flow and minimizing disruptions.

The enhanced Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), supported by the strategic deployment of CCTV, aim to create a more responsive and adaptive traffic management system in Lagos.

According to the policy, this system will ultimately improve the commuter experience, reduce travel times, and enhance road safety across the state, making Lagos a model for urban transportation management.

Regarding the operation of these CCTV cameras and similar tools, the policy notes that the Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Nigerian Police, will establish the Lagos Transport Police (LTP) within two years. This new unit will play a critical role in enhancing the security and efficiency of Lagos’ transportation system.

The Lagos Transport Police will be responsible not only for monitoring and safeguarding transport facilities, equipment, and infrastructure (including those under construction) but also for establishing a central control centre for overseeing the CCTV network.

Local control centres will also be set up within major interchanges across Lagos to ensure comprehensive surveillance coverage.

Furthermore, the policy states that the integration of CCTV cameras is part of broader measures, including Automatic Incident Detection (AID) and Variable Message Signs (VMS) systems.

These technologies are designed to enhance the emergency response capabilities of state authorities, allowing for quicker and more effective interventions during incidents.

By incorporating these advanced systems, the Lagos State Government aims to create a safer and more efficient transport network, ultimately improving the overall commuter experience and enhancing road safety throughout the state.