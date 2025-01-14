The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) ended the trading session on January 14 on a downward trend, shedding 1,745.16 points to close at 103,622.09.

This marks a 1.66% decline from the previous day’s 105,451.06, pushing the index back into the 103,000 range.

Trading activity saw a slight increase, with total trading volume rising by 0.46% to 508 million shares, up from 505 million shares in the prior session.

Market capitalization declined significantly, falling to N63.1 trillion from N64.2 trillion, just above the N63 trillion threshold.

On the gainers’ chart, NNFM and LIVESTOCK posted notable gains of 10.00% and 9.91%, respectively.

However, the day’s laggards were led by HONYFLOUR, which dropped 10.00%, followed by DANGCEM, which declined by 9.98%.

Market participation remained steady, with GTCO and NB emerging as the most actively traded stocks, contributing significantly to the day’s turnover.

Market Summary Current ASI: 103,622.09 points Previous ASI: 105,367.25 points Day Change: -1.66% Year-to-Date Performance: +0.68% Volume Traded: 508 million shares Market Cap: N63.1 trillion Top 5 gainers NNFM: up 10.00% to N45.10 LIVESTOCK: up 9.91% to N6.10 ACADEMY: up 9.90% to N3.22 UPL: up 9.82% to N4.81 NEIMETH: up 9.76% to N3.15 Top 5 losers HONYFLOUR: down 10.00% to N9.54 DANGCEM: down 9.98% to N431.00 JBERGER: down 9.98% to N139.80 SOVRENINS: down 9.68% to N1.12 PRESTIGE: down 9.30% to N1.17

Trading volume

The market recorded a modest increase in trading activity, with volume rising by 0.46% to 508 million shares. Despite the decline in the index, trading remained robust, driven by notable performances:

GTCO led the session with an impressive 54.3 million shares traded.

NB followed with 31.2 million shares.

UNIVINSURE secured third place, recording 30.8 million shares.

AIICO and CHAMS saw 26.5 million shares and 19.9 million change hands, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, GTCO dominated with transactions worth N3.1 billion, reflecting strong investor interest.

BUAFOODS followed with N1.4 billion in trades.

NB and ZENITHBANK contributed N1 billion and N624.7 million, respectively.

UBA added N514 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

SWOOT category

OANDO stood out with a 2.42% gain.

MTNN, however, declined by 3.72%.

FUGAZ stocks

The FUGAZ group—comprising FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK—delivered mixed results:

ACCESSCORP, FBNH, and UBA advanced by 0.41%, 0.18%, and 0.15%, respectively.

ZENITHBANK and GTCO slipped, shedding 0.21% and 0.09%, respectively.

Market outlook

After six consecutive weeks of gains, the All-Share Index appears to be undergoing a slight retracement.