The Nigerian All-Share Index ended the trading day on the 21st of March 2025, in the green, breaking a 5-day losing streak.

This represents a 0.10% increase, as the index gained 104.19 points, rising from 104,858.77 to 104,962.96.

Daily trading volume experienced a notable boost, with the index recording 396.2 million shares compared to 310.5 million shares traded the previous day.

Market capitalization appreciated to N65.8 trillion over 10,099 deals, reflecting the bullish price action of the day.

LINKASSURE and LIVESTOCK led the gainers’ table, each climbing by 10.00% and 9.93%, respectively. On the losing side, REDSTAREX and LEARNAFRICA faced declines of 9.91% and 9.85% in share price.

In terms of trading volume, FIDELITYBK and ACCESSCORP led the charge, exchanging the highest number of shares.

Market Summary Current ASI: 104,962.96 points

Previous ASI: 104,858.77 points

Day Change: +0.10%

Year-to-Date Performance: +1.98%

Volume Traded: 396 million shares

Market Cap: N65.8 trillion Top 5 Gainers LINKASSURE: up 10.00% to N1.43

LIVESTOCK: up 9.93% to N8.14

MBENEFIT: up 9.84% to N0.67

UBA: up 5.75% to N36.80

OANDO: up 5.59% to N51.00 Top 5 Losers REDSTAREX: down 9.91% to N4.82

LEARNAFRICA: down 9.85% to N3.02

ETRANZACT: down 9.43% to N4.80

WAPIC: down 9.39% to N2.22

IKEJAHOTEL: down 9.35% to N9.70

Trading volume

Daily trading volume witnessed a significant boost, with the index recording a volume of 396.2 million shares, up from 310.5 million shares traded the day before.

FIDELITYBK emerged as a key player, leading the pack with an impressive 62.2 million shares exchanged.

ACCESSCORP followed closely, recording 38.3 million shares traded.

TANTALIZER also demonstrated strong performance with 31.9 million shares.

VERITASKAP and ZENITHBANK contributed 31.4 million and 22.6 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, SEPLAT was the standout performer, facilitating transactions worth N5.1 billion.

TRANSCOHOT added N1.2 billion to the daily total, while FIDELITYBK and ZENITHBANK contributed N1.06 billion and N1.05 billion, respectively.

MTNN rounded out the trading value figures with N1.03 billion.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOT category, OANDO gained 5.59%, while TRANSCOHOT appreciated by 1.49%.

In the FUGAZ sector, FBN experienced no price action.

UBA soared by 5.75%, and ACCESSCORP gained 0.45%.

However, GTCO faced a decline of 3%, while ZENITHBANK slipped by 2.67%.

Market outlook