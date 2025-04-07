Soybean prices have risen above N950.00 in the commodities market, increasing by 15% and marking the fourth time in 2025 that the commodity has reached this level.

This rise follows a prediction from Africa Exchange (AFEX), which estimated a 23% year-on-year increase in soybean prices in 2025 after the prior year’s spike.

According to AFEX, soybean prices in Nigeria surged by 133% year-on-year in 2024, surpassing N1,000,000 per metric ton, with a peak price of N1,180,000 in the third quarter.

Several factors contributed to this increase, including a decrease in domestic production during the 2023/2024 season and strong export demand supported by favourable international prices.

In 2025, soybean prices have gained 15% since falling to a low of N843 on April 2, outperforming paddy rice and maize so far in April.

Performance in 2024

According to AFEX, soybean prices in Nigeria spiked by 133% year-on-year in 2024, surpassing N1,000,000 per metric ton, with a peak price of approximately N1,180,000 per metric ton in the third quarter.

This surge was driven by multiple factors: diminished domestic production during the 2023/2024 season, robust export demand due to favourable international market conditions, currency devaluation, and Nigeria’s competitive advantage in non-GMO soybean production.

The soaring prices significantly impacted the poultry sector, leading to increased costs for chicken and eggs.

The average domestic soybean price was N865,000 per metric ton, indicating notable market volatility with fluctuations around 25%.

Additionally, the exchange reported a 22% increase in soybean price volatility. During this period, the exchange facilitated the trading of 16,000 metric tons of soybean, accounting for 22% of its total traded volume, with an average trade price of NGN673,000 per metric ton.

Outlook

Africa Exchange (AFEX) projects a 23% year-over-year increase in soybean prices, driven primarily by a decline in domestic production, which is expected to place upward pressure on prices.

“Exchange rate volatility and a slight reduction in domestic production are anticipated to contribute to this upward trend,” the exchange stated.

This optimistic outlook, however, stands in contrast to a more bearish perspective on global commodity prices.

According to World Bank estimates, soybean production in Brazil and the United States is expected to increase by 10%, while Argentina is projected to see a 6% rise, attributed to improved yields and expanded cultivation areas.

AFEX noted that this growth could lead to an overall 9% increase in global soybean production in 2025.