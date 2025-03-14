The Nigerian All-Share Index closed the trading day on March 13, 2025, in the green, climbing 130.56 points to finish at 106,220.94.

This rise signifies a 0.12% increase from the previous day’s figure of 106,090.38, occurring despite a decline in trading volume.

Daily trading volume saw a significant drop, plunging from 1.4 billion shares traded the day before to 341.6 million shares.

Nevertheless, the positive price action propelled market capitalization to N66.5 trillion across 11,233 transactions, up from N66.4 trillion the previous day.

Among the standout performers, UPDC and INTBREW made impressive gains, surging by 9.92% and 9.62%, respectively.

In contrast, UPL and ACADEMY faced losses, declining by 10.00% and 9.66%, respectively.

Notably, TANTALIZER and ACCESSCORP dominated trading activity, making substantial contributions to the day’s overall volume.

Market summary Current ASI: 106,220.94 points

Previous ASI: 106,090.38 points

Day Change: +0.12%

Year-to-Date Performance: +3.2%

Volume Traded: 341.6 million shares

Market Cap: N66.5 trillion Top 5 gainers UPDC: up 9.92% to N2.77

INTBREW: up 9.62% to N5.70

ROYALEX: up 9.59% to N0.80

MULTIVERSE: up 8.81% to N8.65

NGXGROUP: up 6.14% to N32.85 Top 5 losers UPL: down 10.00% to N4.32

ACADEMY: down 9.66% to N2.62

REDSTAREX: down 9.32% to N5.35

NEIMETH: down 8.33% to N2.75

CILEASING: down 4.75% to N3.81

Trading volume

Daily trading volume witnessed a decline, falling from 1.4 billion shares traded the day before to close at 341.6 million shares.

TANTALIZER dominated the trading landscape with a remarkable 29.6 million shares exchanged, closely followed by ACCESSCORP, which recorded 29.1 million shares.

ZENITHBANK also exhibited strong performance, trading 28.7 million shares.

Additionally, GTCO and UNIVINSURE contributed 26.6 million and 20.9 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, GEREGU stood out as the leading performer, facilitating impressive transactions worth N7.7 billion.

ARADEL added N1.6 billion to the daily total, while GTCO and ZENITHBANK contributed N1.6 billion and N1.3 billion, respectively.

ACCESSCORP rounded off the trading value figures with N693.2 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, OANDO gained 0.57%.

Within the FUGAZ sector, ZENITHBANK grew by 0.52%, while FBNH recorded no price movements.

ACCESSCORP slipped by 1.05%, UBA declined by 0.68%, and GTCO fell by 1.79%.

Market outlook

Looking ahead, the All-Share Index may be poised for correction following the bearish trends it has experienced thus far in March.

Should the market be deemed not overbought, it could present opportunities for investors seeking to buy at lower prices.