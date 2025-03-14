The Federal Government has announced plans to reconstruct 195,000 classrooms nationwide by 2027 as part of its efforts to improve the country’s education sector.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, made this known at the third edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Session in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking on the government’s bold initiatives to increase access to education, improve quality, and enhance foundational learning, Alausa highlighted the ministry’s clear strategy for improving the country’s education sector.

“Between now and 2027, we are going to reconstruct 195,000 classrooms across the nation.”

He further stated, “With regards to infrastructure, between now and 2027, we will need to raise 195,000 classrooms across the nation.

“We will install 28,000 toilets, 22,900 boreholes across other schools in the country.

“We will construct about 7,000 new classrooms. And, as we do this with the provision of learning and teaching materials by organising 103 million textbooks,“ he stated

Vocational and technical training

The minister also emphasized the importance of vocational and technical education, noting that President Bola Tinubu had approved N120 billion as a startup for students’ entrepreneurial mode.

He stated that the country is currently focusing on a value chain approach to technical education, ensuring that practical training is provided to artisans.

According to him, students will undergo a dual-mode training system, where they will spend three days in school, one day for gigantic training and one day in the workshop.

Revival of National Library Project

Addressing concerns about the abandoned national library project, Alausa revealed that President Tinubu had committed about N40 billion to recommence construction at the site to support academic and research needs.

The ministry has initiated key committees on national education policy, national language policy, and national almajiri policy reviews to strengthen the education sector.

Additionally, Alausa reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to integrating 10 million out-of-school children into the education system.

He explained that this initiative aims to bridge the gap in access to education and ensure that every child has the opportunity to receive quality learning.

According to him, the ministry is developing a structured approach to reintegrate these children through targeted programs that address barriers such as poverty, cultural challenges, and inadequate infrastructure.

What you should know

In January, the federal government announced the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into Nigeria’s education system to enhance teaching and learning while preserving human agency.

Dr. Tunji Alausa highlighted the integration of platforms providing comprehensive insights into tertiary institutions and admissions nationwide, emphasizing the importance of a balanced approach in its adoption without replacing the essential role of educators in shaping young minds.

Dr. Alausa outlined the ministry’s vision to create an education system where AI augments teaching and learning, empowering students to thrive in an increasingly automated world.

The ministry also plans to implement broader applications of AI in education, including smart content creation, virtual and augmented reality, gamification, data-driven insights, predictive analytics, assistive technology, and AI chatbots for personalized learning.