The federal government has announced that artificial intelligence (AI) has been incorporated into Nigeria’s education system to enhance teaching and learning while preserving human agency.

This initiative was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, during a ministerial press briefing in Abuja to commemorate the International Day of Education themed “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation.”

Dr. Alausa, represented by Dr. Ejeh Usman, Director of Polytechnics in the ministry, speaking on the efforts to incorporate AI into teaching and learning, he said the ministry had integrated platforms providing comprehensive insights into tertiary institutions and admission nationwide.

“We have Inspire for Students – this brings the classroom closer, while Ignite for Teachers helps educators put lesson plans together.

“Tertiary Information System (TIS) portal has been developed to house the data of undergraduates in tertiary institutions as part of data digitalisation.

“Nigeria Learning Passport is designed to provide online materials for students in primary, junior and secondary which provide free access to more than 15,000 learning content for students across the country,” he said.

The minister also disclosed that the evaluation and accreditation of academic records have been automated, simplifying the process significantly.

“We also have digitalised services – the processes of evaluation and accreditation of academic records are now being automated, therefore making the process less cumbersome,” he stated.

Balanced integration

He emphasized the need for a balanced approach that prioritizes human involvement while leveraging AI to enhance educational outcomes.

“As we navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI), it is crucial that we prioritise human agency in education. We must ensure that AI enhances, rather than replaces, educators’ vital role in shaping young minds.

Our vision is to harness the potential of AI to augment teaching and learning while safeguarding the unique qualities that make us human.

We aim to create an education system that seamlessly integrates AI, empowering students to thrive in a world where automation is increasingly prevalent,” he stated

Broader applications of AI in education

Dr. Alausa also outlined the potential applications of AI in education, which the ministry is ready to implement.

Smart content creation

Virtual and augmented reality

Gamification

Data-driven insights

Predictive analytics

Assistive technology

AI chatbots for personalized learning

To ensure the success of these initiatives, the ministry plans to establish an AI in Education Task Force that will develop guidelines and standards for teacher training and AI implementation.

The minister also pledged to collaborate with international partners, education experts, and stakeholders to align Nigeria’s efforts with global best practices.

What you should know