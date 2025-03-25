The Nigerian All-Share Index closed on a positive note on March 25, 2025, gaining 41.89 points to finish at 105,593.28 points.

This represents a slight 0.04% increase from the previous day’s close of 105,551.39, as the index continues its upward journey above the 105,000 mark.

Daily trading volume stood at 349.3 million shares, a decline of 20.70% from the previous day’s 440.5 million.

Despite this drop, market capitalization held steady at N66.2 trillion across 12,450 deals, maintaining its position above the N66 trillion threshold.

Leading the gainers’ rankings were MAYBAKER and MBENEFIT, which surged by 10.00% and 9.59%, respectively.

Conversely, ETERNA and ROYALEX struggled, experiencing declines of 9.21% and 7.95% in share price. On the trading front, ACCESSCORP and UBA stood out, exchanging the highest volumes of shares.

Market Summary Current ASI: 105,593.28 points

Previous ASI: 105,551.39 points

Day Change: +0.04%

Year-to-Date Performance: +2.55%

Volume Traded: 349.3 million shares

Market Cap: N66.2 trillion Top 5 Gainers MAYBAKER: up 10.00% to N8.80

MBENEFIT: up 9.59% to N0.80

ETRANZACT: up 9.38% to N5.25

ABBEYBDS: up 8.86% to N4.30

CONHALLPLC: up 8.79% to N3.59 Top 5 Losers ETERNA: down 9.21% to N34.50

ROYALEX: down 7.95% to N0.81

VERITASKAP: down 5.98% to N1.10

WAPIC: down 5.88% to N2.24

OANDO: down 5.66% to N50.00

Trading volume

Leading the charge was ACCESSCORP, which exchanged an impressive 36.5 million shares.

UBA closely followed, trading 26.5 million shares, while UNIVINSURE showcased a strong performance with 22 million shares.

FIDELITYBK and ZENITHBANK contributed 20.4 million and 20.1 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, GEREGU was the top performer, facilitating an impressive N8.2 billion in transactions.

UBA added N1 billion to the daily total, with ZENITHBANK and ACCESSCORP contributing N970.3 million and N810.8 million, respectively.

MTNN rounded out the trading value figures with N444.2 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOT category, ARADEL saw a decline of 3.26%, while OANDO fell by 5.66%.

In the FUGAZ sector, ZENITHBANK gained 3.24%, GTCO climbed 1.37%, and FIRSTHOLD rose 1.23%.

Conversely, UBA and ACCESSCORP experienced slight dips of 2.25% and 0.22%, respectively.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is attempting to stage a correction as it rises back toward the 105,000 mark, a level it dipped below last week.