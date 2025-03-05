The Nigerian All Share Index concluded the trading session on March 4, 2024, in negative territory, declining by 550.88 points to settle at 106,904.25.

This reflects a 0.51% decrease from the previous day’s closing of 107,455.13, despite robust trading volume.

Daily trading volume climbed to 395.4 billion, increasing from the 308 million shares traded the prior day.

Market capitalization also experienced a downturn, decreasing to N66.9 trillion from the N67.2 trillion reported previously.

On the gainers’ front, UHOMREIT and NEM Insurance led the way, achieving impressive gains of 9.95% and 8.78%, respectively.

Conversely, the top five losers, including GUINEAINS, DANGSUGAR, DEAPCAP, ETERNA, and TRANSCORP, all recorded a significant decline of 10.00%.

In terms of trading volume, UCAP and ELLAHLAKES emerged as the frontrunners, making notable contributions to the overall market activity.

Market summary Current ASI: 106,904.25 points

Previous ASI: 107,455.13 points

Day Change: -0.51%

Year-to-Date Performance: +3.86%

Volume Traded: 395.4 million shares

Market Cap: N66.9 trillion Top 5 gainers UHOMREIT: up 9.94% to N48.65

NEM: up 8.78% to N14.25

IKEJAHOTEL: up 8.72% to N11.85

CONHALLPLC: up 6.76% to N3.95

LIVESTOCK: up 4.53% to N7.85 Top 5 losers GUINEAINS: down 10.00% to N0.63

DANGSUGAR: down 10.00% to N36.00

DEAPCAP: down 10.00% to N0.90

ETERNA: down 10.00% to N37.80

TRANSCORP: down 10.00% to N51.30

Trading volume

Daily trading volume surged to 395.4 billion, an increase from the 308 million shares exchanged the previous day.

Leading the trading activity was UCAP, with 40.5 million shares traded, followed closely by ELLAHLAKES at 26.1 million shares.

ZENITHBANK also had a robust showing, trading 25.6 million shares.

Meanwhile, UNIVINSURE and ACCESSCORP contributed 22 million and 18.1 million shares, respectively, to the overall trading volume

Trading value

In terms of trading value, ZENITHBANK emerged as the top performer, facilitating transactions totaling N1.2 billion.

GTCO followed with a contribution of N818.4 million to the daily total.

UCAP and ARADEL added N732.7 million and N549.5 million, respectively, while UBA rounded out the trading figures with N545.9 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

Within the SWOOT category, ARADEL achieved a gain of 0.73%, while OANDO experienced a decline of 4.94%.

On the other hand, the FUGAZ category encountered challenges, with ACCESSCORP and GTCO recording losses of 3.41% and 2.07%, respectively.

Additionally, UBA fell by 0.83%, FBNH decreased by 0.35%, and ZENITHBANK saw a decline of 0.31%.

Market outlook

Despite the daily decline, the All-Share Index is on a long-term bullish trend. A pullback after consecutive declines may present opportunities for investors to purchase shares at lower prices.

If the index is not considered overbought, this could lead to a potential upward rally.