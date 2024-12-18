The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced the recovery of over N52 billion and $966,900.83 in the past year.

Additionally, the commission intercepted N5.882 billion in diverted public funds across 323 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The ICPC Chairman, Dr Musa Aliyu (SAN), disclosed these achievements on Tuesday in Abuja during an event marking his one-year anniversary as the head of the commission.

Dr. Aliyu attributed these milestones to the commission’s unwavering commitment to the rule of law, adapting to evolving trends, and equipping its workforce with modern tools, including ICT capabilities.

“I am therefore bold and proud to reflect on the modest progress we have made and the challenges we have overcome so far.

“These accomplishments include notable asset recoveries, enforcement actions, and initiatives promoting transparency and good governance,” he said.

Asset recovery breakdown

Providing a detailed breakdown of recoveries, Dr. Aliyu said:

N29.70 billion in cash was recovered and is currently domiciled in ICPC recovery accounts.

N10.98 billion in VAT was recovered and remitted to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

N10 billion earmarked for COVID-19 vaccine production was remitted to the treasury.

Assets worth N2.5 billion were recovered through court-ordered forfeitures.

$966,900.83 was retrieved and secured in the ICPC-CBN account balance.

The ICPC Chairman further revealed that over N5 billion was intercepted during Systems Study and Review (SSR) of MDAs using the commission’s Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS).

Anti-corruption efforts in MDAs

Dr. Aliyu highlighted the commission’s focus on institutional accountability through the assessment of 323 MDAs using the EICS.

“As part of its commitment to institutional accountability, the Commission assessed 323 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) through its Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard (EICS).

“It also established 80 Anti-Corruption and Transparency Units (ACTUs) across MDAs to reinforce its anti-corruption efforts.

”While doing these, the Commission stopped the diversion of public funds to the tune of N5.882 billion,” he said.

Dr. Aliyu added that the EICS report for 2024 has been completed and will be made public.

Project tracking initiatives

The ICPC Chairman revealed that the commission recently completed tracking 1,500 projects nationwide, valued at N610 billion, under CEPTI Phase 7.

”Upon completion of tracking field work last week, follow-up activities are ongoing, and the report is being collated.

“However, the report of the Phase 6 exercise conducted at the same time last year is ready and will be released to the public today.”

On petitions received, Dr. Aliyu disclosed that the commission processed 851 petitions, with the following outcomes:

342 petitions assigned for investigation.

95 petitions fully investigated.

72 cases filed in court.

16 convictions secured.

He noted the commission’s efforts to streamline processes for faster prosecution and its success in reviving 10 to 15-year-old cases in courts.

“We have also advanced the fight against sexual harassment and corruption in educational institutions and public offices, achieving ongoing prosecutions and increased public support,” Dr. Aliyu said.