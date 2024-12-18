The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has identified Eziukwu Market, also known as Cemetery Market, in Aba, Abia State, as a hub for the production and distribution of fake and substandard products.

This revelation follows a recent operation led by NAFDAC’s Director for the South-East Zone, Mr. Martins Iluyomade, on Tuesday.

During the operation, Iluyomade described the market as a center for the mass production and distribution of counterfeit goods, comparing the situation to “weapons of mass destruction.”

Despite previous crackdowns, including a significant operation in December 2023, illegal activities continue to thrive in the market.

Iluyomade remarked that it is baffling that individuals remain recalcitrant and determined to make money at the expense of the lives of their fellow citizens.

He further emphasized the agency’s frustration with the persistence of illegal activities, noting that the market’s leadership had signed an agreement with NAFDAC during the last operation to identify and expose those involved in the production and sale of fake goods.

“During the last operation, the leadership of the market signed an undertaking with NAFDAC to identify and expose those involved in the production and sale of fake goods,” he said.

However, Iluyomade made it clear that the market leaders now have “serious questions to answer” regarding the continuing illegal practices.

Troubling findings

One of the most concerning aspects of the operation was the discovery of expired products being re-validated.

“The volume of expired products being re-validated was deeply troubling,” Iluyomade stated.

Consumers are advised to remain vigilant when purchasing products to avoid exposing themselves to potential health risks.

The raid uncovered a wide range of fake and adulterated products, including wines, whiskey, yogurt, carbonated drinks, chips, dry gin, and other beverages. These products were found either being produced in unsanitary conditions within the market or stored in sections where expired items were being relabeled with new dates.

In response to these alarming findings, NAFDAC reaffirmed its commitment to identifying and prosecuting those responsible for these illegal activities. “In regards to the findings, NAFDAC has reaffirmed its commitment to identifying and prosecuting those responsible for the nefarious activities as part of its broader effort to safeguard public health,” Iluyomade concluded.

What you should know

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) destroyed 828 cartons of Bioflex infusions supplied by Biomedical Company Limited, Ilorin, after they failed sterility tests.

This followed a complaint from Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika, which reported suspended particles in the infusions. Laboratory analysis confirmed the contamination, leading to the products being crushed, buried, and their cartons burnt to ensure complete disposal.

Earlier, NAFDAC flagged the illegal sale of ZACEF-TZ Injection, an unregistered brand of Ceftriaxone Sodium Injection, in Abuja.