Nollywood actress and producer Mercy Aigbe has delivered another showing at the Nigerian box office with her latest film, Thinline.

The suspenseful drama made its 3-day debut with N28.5 million.

Premiering on December 13, 2024, Thinline distributed by Cinemax- explores themes of faith, betrayal, and redemption, captivating audiences with its gripping narrative.

The film stars Uzo Arukwe, Jaiye Kuti, Cute Abiola, Yvonne Jegede, and others. Directed by Akay Mason, the production also earned N3.5 million in advanced screenings before its nationwide release.

The opening weekend success of Thinline comes on the heels of Aigbe’s 2023 blockbuster Ada Omo Daddy, which cemented her status as Nollywood’s third highest-grossing actress of the year.

Aigbe continues her winning streak, not only as the lead star but also as the producer of Thinline. The film was executive produced by Kazeem Adeoti, and shows their collaborative success in delivering box office hits.

Thinline faces stiff competition from other big-budget holiday films, including projects from Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Ayo “AY” Makun, and Ghanaian filmmaker Peter Sedufia. With December typically being a lucrative month for the industry, Thinline has already positioned itself as a strong contender for audiences seeking compelling drama during the festive season.

What to know

Mercy Aigbe has become a major figure in the Nigerian film industry. In 2016, she launched the Mercy Aigbe Gentry School of Drama to nurture new talent. Known for her versatility and strong presence, she has starred in and produced numerous films, solidifying her as one of Nollywood’s most influential actresses.

At 46, Aigbe’s influence continues to soar. This year, she made waves with two major box office hits: Farmer’s Bride, which grossed over N100 million, and Beast of Two Worlds, which surpassed N200 million in earnings after its cinema run. These successes underscore Aigbe’s ability to remain relevant and in-demand in a competitive industry.

Aigbe’s work has earned her numerous accolades over the years. Some of her most notable awards include:

2015: City People Entertainment Awards – Yoruba Movie Personality of the Year (Won)

2015: Links and Glitz World Awards – Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year (Won)

2017: Best of Nollywood Awards – Best Actress in a Lead Role (Yoruba) (Nominated)

2018: Best of Nollywood Awards – Best Supporting Actress (Yoruba) (Nominated)

2019: Best of Nollywood Awards (Nominated)

2023: Eko Heritage Awards – Leadership Award for Youth and Empowerment (Won)

Aigbe’s continued success in film, alongside her philanthropic efforts, has made her a leading voice in Nollywood, shaping the future of Nigerian cinema.