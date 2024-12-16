In this episode of Follow the Money with Ugodre, we explore the recent performance of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). The All-Share Index has risen by 1.19%, contributing to the market capitalization hitting a new high of 60 trillion Naira. We also discuss why oil and gas stocks outperform the insurance sector and look into the odd case of companies on the exchange with zero revenue.

Tune in for insights into these trends, what they mean for investors, and how to navigate the changing market landscape.