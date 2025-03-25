On this episode of Follow the Money with Ugodre, we spotlight CWG Plc, which posted a 290% surge in pre-tax profit to ₦4.4bn in 2024. Revenue nearly doubled to ₦46.3bn, with software, managed support, and IT infrastructure driving over 94% of earnings. CWG maintained strong margins despite rising costs and proposed a 39 kobo dividend.

Meanwhile, the market slipped 0.94% as the All-Share Index closed at 104,962.96, pulling capitalization below ₦66tn. Flour Mills helped consumer goods edge up, but other sectors closed red.

Nigerian Breweries secured full ownership of Distell Wines. AIICO Insurance posted a 21% profit rise, though underwriting losses remain a concern. IHS Towers returned to Q4 profit but ended the year with a $1.6bn loss. FirstHoldco’s ₦150bn Rights Issue was oversubscribed by 25%.

Note: This program reflects the presenter’s views, not Nairametrics’. It is for educational purposes only and not investment advice. Investors should do their research and consult a financial adviser before making decisions.

