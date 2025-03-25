The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has cautioned residents against making ILERA EKO Health Insurance premium payments into private bank accounts, stating that such actions are fraudulent.

The Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, issued the warning in Alausa, Ikeja, emphasizing that the agency operates a zero-cash policy.

She clarified that payments should only be made into the Lagos State Health Fund (LASHEF), the official account for health insurance funds in the state.

“Any attempt to demand payment into an agent’s personal account except the Lagos State Health Fund (LASHEF), which is the only dedicated bank account for the pool of funds for health insurance in the state, is fraudulent and criminal,” Dr. Zamba stated.

Dr. Zamba revealed that investigations showed that individuals who collected premiums personally either delayed payments or failed to remit them to the government’s coffers. She explained that if payments are not recorded and linked to a policy number, they would not be activated until confirmed by the agency.

“Enrollees on ILERA EKO can only pay their health insurance premiums into the dedicated government account through the POS at LASHMA headquarters in Alausa, divisional offices, sub-divisional offices, or kiosks across the state,” she stated.

Dismissal of false WhatsApp messages

Dr. Zamba also refuted a circulating WhatsApp message alleging that the agency was not activating enrollees and could not specify a time for activation.

“This information is fake, false, untrue, and did not emanate from the agency,” she said.

According to her, LASHMA begins the activation of enrollees on the 26th of every month after the premium payment cut-off date, which is the 25th. She emphasized that since the agency’s inception in 2020, there has never been a time when enrollees were not activated monthly.

Official payment channels

To ensure transparency, Dr. Zamba advised residents to use approved payment methods, including:

Self-payment via e-bills at banks

LASHMA’s official website: www.lashma.com

USSD code: 6700006#

Quickteller and other approved channels

She also urged residents to include their policy number and names during payment for easy verification.

The Permanent Secretary urged residents to report any individual demanding ILERA EKO premium payments into personal accounts or spreading false messages.

Complaints can be made through LASHMA’s 24/7 customer service lines: 0800-ILERAEKO (0800-45372356) and 0800-ASKLASHMA (0800-275527462), or via WhatsApp at 07045358275 and 07046160051.

“All culprits who were previously dismissed have been apprehended and handed over to law enforcement agents. Any other perpetrators behind these fraudulent messages will also be apprehended and prosecuted,” she assured.

Dr. Zamba reaffirmed LASHMA’s dedication to providing affordable, equitable, reliable, and quality healthcare services to all residents, regardless of socio-economic status.