In Episode 8 of Market Weekly, we unpack Nigeria’s latest inflation dip to 23.18%; a sign of easing pressure on your finances. FirstHoldCo stuns the market with a 25% oversubscription of its ₦150bn rights issue, while cocoa prices climb to record highs ahead of Easter. We also break down Binance’s crypto delisting, bond market moves, and bullish forecasts for Okomu Oil and Presco.

