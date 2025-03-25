The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 125,000 liters of smuggled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) valued at N125 million in Kebbi State.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, announced the seizure during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Adeniyi, represented by the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, ACG Husseini Ejibunu, attributed the success to credible intelligence from the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU).

According to Adeniyi, the Tsamiya area of Kebbi had been under surveillance for days before customs operatives, in collaboration with the Kebbi Area Command and the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) ‘B’, intercepted three Scania trucks transporting the smuggled fuel.

“We intercepted three Scania trucks carrying smuggled PMS, all registered in the Republic of Benin,” he said.

Details of the seizures

Providing details of the seizure, he highlighted the following:

The first truck, with registration BC-7184RB, carried 766 jerry cans of 25 liters each and 18 drums of 200 liters each of PMS.

The second truck, AT-2457RB, contained 1,454 jerry cans of 25 liters each and multiple 200-liter drums.

The third truck, BV-6240RB, was loaded with 1,350 jerry cans of 25 liters each and 18 drums of 200 liters each.

Additionally, customs officials seized 805 jerry cans of 25 liters each at various smuggling flashpoints, including Dolekeina, Zaria Kalakala, Tunga Waterside, and Lolo Tsamiya.

Adeniyi emphasized that the operation reaffirmed NCS’s commitment to curbing smuggling and illicit trade, which he described as threats to Nigeria’s economic and social stability.

“This success highlights the importance of vigilance and collaboration in addressing complex security challenges,” he stated.

He credited the achievement to the coordinated efforts of Operation Whirlwind, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

He said the synergy with the ONSA, under the leadership of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has significantly strengthened intelligence gathering and border security operations.

“The coordinated efforts of these institutions have enabled us to swiftly respond to intelligence reports and secure our borders with precision and professionalism.

“Their leadership has been instrumental in fostering trust and cooperation among all stakeholders,” he stated.

Earlier, the Kebbi Area Controller, Chidi Nwokorie, praised the dedication of customs officers, police personnel, and other security agencies involved in the operation.

The NCS has vowed to intensify its crackdown on smuggling to protect the nation’s economy and ensure strict compliance with trade regulations.