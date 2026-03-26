A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has discharged former Aviation Minister Stella Oduah from an alleged N2.5 billion fraud case after companies linked to her entered a guilty plea and forfeited funds to the Federal Government.

The ruling was delivered on Thursday by Justice Hamza Muazu at the FCT High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja.

In its decision, the court struck out the earlier charges against Oduah and her former aide, Gloria Odita, following the prosecution’s move to amend the charge and proceed only against two companies.

The court subsequently convicted the firms, ordered their winding up, and approved the forfeiture of N1.98 billion to the Federal Government.

What they are saying

The core outcome of the case is that while Oduah and her aide were discharged, the companies linked to the alleged fraud admitted guilt, refunded part of the funds, and were dissolved by court order.

During proceedings, the prosecution led by Rotimi Oyedepo informed the court that it had filed an amended two-count charge following plea bargain discussions with the defendants.

The revised charges accused Sobora International Limited of unlawfully possessing N838 million and Global Offshore and Marine Limited of unlawfully possessing N1.629 billion.

When the case resumed, Oduah stood as a representative of the companies and entered a guilty plea on their behalf. The prosecution then urged the court to convict the firms, wind them up, and order the forfeiture of funds already recovered and refunded.

Counsel to the companies, Onyechi Ikpeazu, did not oppose the request.

Justice Muazu subsequently convicted the companies based on their guilty plea, ordered their dissolution, and directed that N1.2 billion paid as restitution alongside N780 million recovered during investigations be forfeited to the Federal Government. He also formally discharged Oduah and Odita from the case.

Backstory

On March 5, Nairametrics reported that Oduah and her co-defendant had initiated plea bargain discussions with the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

At a prior hearing, the prosecution disclosed that the defendants had begun refunding part of the alleged funds, with confirmation of payment pending at the time.

Oduah was originally arraigned in December 2025 alongside Odita on a five-count charge bordering on fraud, criminal breach of trust, and obtaining money by false pretence.

The prosecution alleged that about N2.4 billion was obtained through companies linked to her under fraudulent claims tied to aviation ministry contracts.

Both defendants initially pleaded not guilty before later opting for a negotiated settlement that culminated in the amended charges and eventual conviction of the firms alone.

Oduah, who served as aviation minister between 2011 and 2014, has faced multiple investigations over alleged financial misconduct, which she has consistently denied.

What you should know

The case adds to a growing list of high-profile anti-corruption actions involving current and former public officials in Nigeria.

In October 2025, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it recovered N566 billion, $411 million, and 1,502 properties linked to financial crimes within two years under its chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

In January 2026, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties valued at N213.2 billion allegedly linked to former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami and his sons.

Earlier in 2025, a Federal High Court in Lagos also ordered the final forfeiture of $4.7 million, N830 million, and multiple properties linked to former Central Bank governor Godwin Emefiele, underscoring intensified efforts to recover illicit assets.